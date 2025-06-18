Uttar Pradesh Bags Top Spot In Procurements Via GEM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has performed phenomenally in the purchases made through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), as it became the leading state. It had a major participation in the total purchase of Rs 14 lakh crore by GeM.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praised the government for the astounding performance. He wrote that this effort of the Yogi government was an ideal model for other states. Goyal has also shared the data of purchases made on GeM in the past five years, according to which the state government has made purchases of more than Rs 65,227 crore during 2020-21 to 2024-25.

Moreover, it has also been said in the letter that 72 lakh purchase orders worth Rs 5.43 lakh crore were completed in the financial year 2024-25, a new record for the procurement system. Since the inception of GeM, more than Rs 14 lakh crore has been procured through more than 2.9 crore orders.

According to the details, over 11,000 product categories and more than 330 service categories have been included on GeM so far. Goyal further wrote in the letter that the state government issued a comprehensive government order on 26 November 2024, which fully aligned the state's procurement rules with the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and the General Terms and Conditions (GTC) of GeM. "This initiative of Uttar Pradesh is a living example of realising the concept of Digital India. Uttar Pradesh's efforts to promote GeM are realising the determination of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned as a 'one-stop digital marketplace," the letter reads.



Procurement Data of UP on GeM from 2020-21 to 2024-25



Financial Year Order Value (in ₹ crores) 2020-21 ₹4,622.16 2021-22 ₹11,286.29 2022-23 ₹12,242.48 2023-24 ₹20,248.00 2024-25 ₹16,828.75 Total ₹65,227.68

Top 10 Departments Based On Procurement Between 2020-21 and 2024-25

