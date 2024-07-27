ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Azamgarh Youth Murdered in Kuwait; Body Found on Roof, Family Waiting for Mortal Remains

Azamgarh : A young man from the Purabagh locality of Mubarakpur police station area of ​​the district was murdered in Kuwait. The family members were informed about the incident late on Thursday night. They were told that the body of the young man was found lying in a blood-stained condition on the upper floor of the house. After getting the information, the family members have started mourning and are waiting for the body to arrive.

Abu Jafar (30), son of Abdul Haq, a resident of Purabagh Mohalla of Mubarakpur police station area, went to Kuwait to earn money about two years ago. He was working in a company in Faravaniya, Kuwait. He used to pack snacks etc. there. On Thursday, his family in Azamgarh received a call from Kuwait that Abu Jafar's body was found lying on the roof of a house. The body was soaked in blood. After this information, the family became stuck in grief.

The victim's father Abdul Haq said that Abu Jafar suffered from knife injuries. His neck was also cut. The police in Kuwait have taken the body into their custody. His elder son has also been working in Kuwait. He had gone there about one and a half years ago. He works about 50 kilometres away from the victim. On getting information about the incident, he went to see the body, but the police did not let him see it.

The police there say that the body can be shown only after completing the investigation process. Abu Jafar was the second among five sisters and four brothers. His family is inconsolable due to his murder. Everyone is waiting for his body to reach India so that the family members can perform the last rites.