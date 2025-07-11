ATS Takes Religious Conversion Mastermind Chhangur Baba, Aide To Demolished Mansion In Balrampur

Balrampur: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday took Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, accused of running large-scale illegal religious conversion racket and amassing huge wealth with foreign funding, and his close aide Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen to the sprawling mansion in Madhpur of Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district that was demolished yesterday.

Chhangur Baba and Nasreen were arrested by the ATS on Saturday. They were presented before a Lucknow court and remanded to seven-day custody. After this, the ATS team brought the duo to Uttaraula in Balrampur. Under the supervision of police and ATS personnel, the duo was brought to the demolished mansion in Madhupur village of Utraula in Balrampur at around 1 pm. They collected necessary documents and information from the site.

The mansion, spread across one acre of land, was found to be built without approval and was demolished by the district administration on Thursday.

ATS chief Amitabh Yash said Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba's real name is Karimullah Shah and he was living in Madhpur village of Utraula for three to four years. Investigations revealed that Chhangur Baba had allegedly brainwashed a family from Mumbai's Sindhi, Naveen Rohra, his wife Neetu and their daughter Samale to adopt Islam, Yash said.

"Youths of his gang used to trap Hindu women into relationship by concealing their identities. For instance, Gunja Gupta of Lucknow was trapped by one Abu Ansari who identified himself as Amit and taken to Chhangur Baba's shrine, where she was was lured to undergo religious conversion," the ATS chief said.

Yash further said that Chhangur Baba's gang had fixed separate amounts for conversion. The rate for converting a Brahmin, Sardar or Kshatriya woman was Rs 15-16 lakh, for a woman from backward caste it was Rs 10 to 12 lakh and for those from other castes it was Rs 8 to 10 lakh, he said.

Chhangur Baba and his gang members were also accused of receiving foreign funding worth Rs 100 crore. After allegations against Chhangur Baba surfaced, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for him. Earlier ATS had arrested his son and Naveen Rohra.

The ATS has registered a case against 10 people in connection with this case. Four persons, namely Chhangur Baba, his son, associate Neetu Rohra, her husband Naveen have been arrested so far.