Expelled Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Targets Rahul Gandhi and Team

Raipur/Delhi: After being expelled from the Congress Party, Acharya Pramod Krishnam directed his ire at MP Rahul Gandhi and his team. Acharya dared the Congress to explain why Priyanka Gandhi is not joining Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Sachin Pilot is accompanying Rahul Gandhi in the yatra but he is doing that while putting up with insults and gulping poison like Lord Shiv.

Acharya said that there can be no compromise on Ram and the nation and suggested to the Congress to expel him for 14 years instead of 6 years because Lord Ram also went into exile for 14 years. He said that yesterday, Congress senior leader KC Venugopal has issued a letter that he (Acharya) has been expelled due to anti-party activities. "First of all, I thank the Congress leadership for releasing me from the party. Along with this, I want to ask what were the anti-party activities due to which I was expelled," he asked.

A former member of Priyanka Gandhi team, Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been criticising Congress for the last several months. Many times he was seen taking a harsh stance towards Rahul Gandhi. After expulsion, he targeted the entire Congress team. "Was I also involved in protesting against the abrogation of Article 370? When DMK leaders compared Sanatan Dharma with dengue and malaria, Congress should not have supported them," he said.

Pramod Krishnam said that he wanted to make one thing clear that there should be no compromise on Lord Ram and the nation. He said that during the time of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he had promised that he would not leave the Congress Party till his death, but now the party itself expelled him because of which he was now free.

"I had to endure a lot of insults, yet I did not leave the party. The promise I had made to Rajiv Gandhi kept coming in the way, so I did not leave the party," Acharya Pramod Krishnam said. He further said that there was no respect to the leaders who stood with the party for long, from Ghulam Azad to Kamal Nath, Bhupendra Singh Hooda to Digvijay Singh and Anand Sharma. "These are the people who were with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. These were the people who held Rahul Gandhi's hand and taught him to walk," he said.

Called Kharge a rubber stamp president: Taking aim at Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that he (Kharge) is just a rubber stamp. Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress should explain why Priyanka Gandhi has been kept away from the Nyay Yatra, he said. Acharya said that he was proud to have invited PM Modi to the programme in Kalkidham and the PM has made him happy by agreeing to attend the programme. On the question of joining BJP, Acharya Pramod said that 'my God will decide when and where I will go, I have full faith in him."