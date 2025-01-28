ETV Bharat / bharat

At Utkarsh Odisha, PM Modi Cites Coldplay Event While Highlighting India's Scope For Live Concerts

Bhubaneswar: Referring to the phenomenal success of Coldplay's full-house shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised the country's vast potential and opportunities for live music concerts.

Addressing the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Business Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi praised Coldplay's musical concerts and said one should see this as an opportunity to further boost tourism, generate employment, and enhance the global identity of India's creative sector.

“You must have seen the fabulous pictures of Coldplay’s concerts organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The success of these events shows that India has a huge scope for live concerts. Top artistes from around the world are shifting their attention and are attracted towards India,” said PM Modi.

"India's rich cultural heritage, large youth population, and growing demand for live events make it a top destination for concerts. The state as well as the private sectors should focus on required infrastructure and skills for developing concert economy, as it has great potential to boost revenue and simultaneously create jobs," the Prime Minister noted.