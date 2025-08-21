UTDMA In Collaboration With NDMA Conducts Mock Drill Exercises In Leh

Leh: Mock drill exercises were conducted at different locations of Leh district by UT Disaster Management Authority (UTDMA), in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on August 21. The mock drill exercise was conducted at different designated locations, including Boys Higher Secondary School Leh, IOCL Agling, LAHDC Petrol Pump and SNM Hospital, Leh.

Each location was allotted with designated Camp In-Charge, who was responsible for the overall management of their respective camps. The in-charges took control of the situation to evaluate community volunteers and communicate with the District Emergency Operating Centre (DEOC) at Conference Hall, DC Office, Leh, to send help, to save the victims at each camp site.

At the staging area at NDS ground, resources and equipment such as fire engines, buses, trucks, dozers, cranes, excavators, JCBs, Dumpers, road rollers, ambulances, and heavy machinery were assembled and arranged at the Staging area and later moved from the Staging area to critical sites in the district.

A comprehensive mock drill was successfully conducted at the IOCL Bulk Storage Facility. The exercise simulated an emergency fire situation. The drill was carried out in close coordination with Ladakh Police, ITBP, Indian Army, Ladakh Scouts, NDRF, Fire & Rescue Department, UT Disaster Response Force, Medical team, NCC, and 14 Corps, ensuring a comprehensive and multi-agency response framework.

Furthermore, mock drill exercises at the LAHDC Petrol Pump involved a simulated fire outbreak at the fuel dispensing area, which led to a quick emergency response. Firefighters, medical responders, and police personnel swiftly arrived on the scene, secured the area, evacuated civilians, and carried out fire suppression using modern firefighting equipment and safety protocols.

In addition, a comprehensive earthquake mock drill was conducted at Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh. The exercise was aimed at creating awareness among students and staff about precautionary measures and effective response during disasters, particularly earthquakes.

At SNM hospital, disaster-affected patients from the hospital and different mock drill locations of Leh city were brought to the Hospital by rescue teams, and immediate treatment was provided after being admitted to emergency wards as per requirement.

Secretary DMRRR UT Ladakh Shashaka Ala and Lead Consultant (ME & IRS) NDMA Maj Gen Sudhir Bahl (Retd), accompanied by Chairman DDMA Romil Singh Donk and SSP Leh Shruti Arora and other concerned officers and officials, inspected the situation at various affected sites as well as the Relief Camp at Food Craft Institute at Takshi Thang. They also took stock of the situation and preparedness level of the medical Department.

Bahl interacted with various stakeholders and reviewed the disaster management plan at various locations. He highlighted the need for everyone to be familiar with safety procedures. He further stressed the importance of regular rehearsals to strengthen readiness and reduce the risk of casualties in the event of unforeseen disasters. He also underscored the critical role of NCC cadets, who are specially trained to assist during such emergencies, and shared better rescue techniques to ensure swift evacuation during stressful situations.

The mock drill was successfully conducted by UTDMA in association with NDMA along with NDRF, UTDRF, armed and paramilitary forces, NCC cadets and different departments like PDD, PHE, Ladakh Police, Food and Supply, Health department and others.

At the Sub-Division Level Mock Drill was successfully conducted at Nyoma, Nubra, Khaltse, Kharu and other locations.

Read More