USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Arrested Over Exam Irregularities In Assam

Guwahati/Sribhoomi: Assam police arrested the Chancellor of the University of Science Technology and Management (USTM), Mahbubul Hoque, from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati, for his alleged involvement in exam-related irregularities.

Hoque and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been at odds for months, especially after Sarma accused USTM of engaging in “flood jihad” in Guwahati. The Chief Minister alleged that the private university, owned by Hoque and located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Meghalaya, had engaged in massive earth-cutting, leading to severe flooding in Guwahati.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed shocking allegations regarding USTM’s involvement in unethical academic practices. On his social media handle, he stated:

"Students have reportedly assured assistance in the 30-mark MCQ section of their CBSE Class 12 exams at Central Public School, Patharkandi (owned by the USTM group). Many students, mostly from Goalpara, were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage. When external invigilators refused to cooperate, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention."

Pegu called the situation a serious violation of academic integrity, demanding a thorough investigation.