Maharashtra Governor, Sharad Pawar Condole Tabla Maestro’s Demise

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and former Union minister Sharad Pawar condoled the death of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Ustad Zakir Hussain performs during the 100th birth anniversary of his father Ustad Alla Rakha, in Ahmedabad.
Ustad Zakir Hussain performs during the 100th birth anniversary of his father Ustad Alla Rakha, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed grief over the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and said the country has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons. Hussain, 73, died at a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said.

In his condolence message, the Governor called the musician a devoted disciple and son of the great Ustad Alla Rakha who elevated the “humble” tabla to global prominence. “His extraordinary performance made him popular among classical purists and the broader audience, captivating all with his intense yet playful and engaging performances,” said the Governor.

Hussain had become a household name in Indian classical music, Radhakrishnan said. As an accompanist, Hussain had the rare privilege of performing with three generations of musicians, leaving an indelible legacy. His loss has created an unparalleled void in the musical world, the Governor said. “With his passing, India—especially Maharashtra—has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s music will remain eternal, inspiring generations of musicians to innovate and aim for excellence. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the countless admirers,” he added.

Condoling Hussain’s demise, former Union minister Sharad Pawar said, “The news of the demise of renowned tabla player Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain is heartbreaking. Zakir Hussain was known as the most famous tabla player in India, and was a multi-faceted personality.” “He established the tabla, an instrument of Indian music, on the world stage... A legend in the art world passed away today,” Pawar said.

