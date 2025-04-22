Using Miyawaki Technique, Forest To Be Developed On 20 Hectares In Jharkhand's Palamu

Palamu: The forest areas of Palamu and Garhwa in Jharkhand will be developed with the application of the Japase Miyawaki technique. A new forest will be created on 20 hectares of barren land in Hukamad near Betla National Park under Palamu Tiger Reserve.

As per the Forest Survey of India report, Palamu has seen an increase of 2.36 square kilometres of forest area, and the condition of forests in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area remains stable, albeit dense forests have reduced in the area adjacent to the reserve. The boundary of the reserve extends to Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar.

Miyawaki forests or Miyawaki technique refer to a unique approach to afforestation and ecological restoration developed by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, with the basic objective of densifying green cover within a small parcel of land. The method involves creating dense, multi-layered forests that grow rapidly and mimic the natural biodiversity of native forests.

In this technique, local plants are selected for planting in a denser form in three different stages. Fertilisers and other substances are used to grow these plants. An acre of Miyawaki forest costs Rs 1-1.5 lakh.

"Miyawaki is a technique of creating forests in urban areas. There is a plan to develop a forest by adopting this technique around Betla. A forest can be developed in 5 to 8 years in this method, where soil plays the biggest factor. The soil is treated to boost its biological proportions. Plants are densely planted in a mall area. They absorb sunlight at different layers and compete with each other for growth," Prajeshkant Jena, deputy director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, said.