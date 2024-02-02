USIEF Announces Opening of Annual Fulbright-Nehru Competition

New Delhi: In a significant move, United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright fellowships, the US embassy in India said in an official statement.

The official statement said that funded by the US Department of State and India's Ministry of External Affairs, such exchanges have helped in bringing the people of India and the United States closer through opportunities that enrich academic, research, teaching and professional capacities.

Alumni of such exchange and scholarship programmes have demonstrated strong leadership in their academic disciplines and professions. Outstanding Indian students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, according to the official statement.

Speaking about the program, Fulbright-Nehru Master’s fellow at Johns Hopkins University, Naveen Anaswara said, "The Fulbright-Nehru scholarship has significantly transformed both my personal and professional life. This prestigious opportunity broadened my perspective from a regional focus to an international level, thereby providing ample networking and knowledge-sharing avenues. Today, I proudly serve as the President of the Asia Pacific Public Health Network at Bloomberg School, a position I attribute to the profound impact Fulbright has had on my life and professional journey".

“The Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship significantly transformed my academic and personal journey. On the professional side, it opened doors to diverse research skills, perspectives, and valuable collaborative opportunities. At personal level, the fellowship provided a unique space to delve into self-discovery, allowing me to reflect on my identity and values. This immersive experience left a profound and lasting impact on my overall personality and well-being,” a 2023 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research fellow at the University of California in Davis, Sana Imtiazbhai Jindani said.

Aashna Sharma, 2023-2024 Fulbright-Kalam Climate fellow for Postdoctoral Research at the University of Washington, Seattle said, "My Fulbright journey at the University of Washington, Seattle has been truly transformative. The time spent here has not only refined my research questions but has also profoundly influenced the way I approach towards finding answers. Interacting with distinguished experts in climate change and freshwater ecology has been a pivotal experience, marking a significant milestone in my academic and professional growth".

Over the past 78 years, the US government’s worldwide Fulbright programme has forged lasting connections, countered misunderstandings and helped people and nations to work together toward common goals.

USIEF is now accepting applications from Indian citizens for the 2025-2026 academic year.