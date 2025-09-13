ETV Bharat / bharat

Users Report Portal Issues And Refund Delays As IT Returns Filing Goes Up To Six Crore

At the same time, those who had filed their returns early are facing delays in receiving their refunds. According to the Income Tax Department, the delays are not intentional. In some cases, refunds are taking longer due to additional verification and risk-assessment measures put in place to ensure accuracy. Experts have advised taxpayers to follow best practices, file returns carefully, and ensure that all required information is filled in correctly. This can help avoid delays and improve the chances of a quicker refund.

Individual Registered Users - 13.40 crore

*Returns filed - 5.95 crore

*Returns verified - 5.51 crore

*Verified ITRs - 3.78 crore

The above stats were last updated on September 12.



Sources in the Tax Department told ETV Bharat that there is no targeted delay in issuing refunds. The department is making every effort to issue refunds as early as possible. If anyone is facing a delay in receiving their refund, it could be due to multiple reasons. The Income Tax Department has implemented automated validation and additional risk-assessment checks at the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) to prevent incorrect refund claims. These checks can sometimes take additional time to ensure accuracy.



All Income Tax Returns (ITRs) where the claimed refund is above a certain threshold are subjected to additional scrutiny. An officer also noted that, as per the Income Tax Act, the department has up to nine months to process returns, added the officer.

The Department encouraged taxpayers not to indulge in any wrongdoing to claim an additional tax refund. In a social media post Tax department urged to file return before September 15, 2025.In another X post tax department also thanks taxpayers for filing the returns, it says, "Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till 12th September 2025. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum, says the post.While replying to the same post, many people also shared their grievances. A Noida based lawyer Arvind Nagar, posted a screenshot of the Income Tax website not working and requested an extension of the filing deadline. Another user CA Sidharth Jain posted, "Tried all suggestions given by the helpline executive, but nothing is working".Another reply, posted by user Jagadish, questioned the delay in refunds. He wrote that everything is fine and good, but what about the TDS refund? "It's moving like an ant and has been pending since the first week of July", he said.According to Tax Expert and Chartered Accountant Yogendra Kapoor, Income Tax Department is processing the ITR filed for the AY 2025-26 within seven days of filing ITR and issuing Refunds where ever claimed. However, some of the refunds are being processed late and withheld. It's on account of the following reasons:

1. Past year outstanding demands

2. Mismatch of TDS claimed in ITR vis a vis higher TDS reflecting on 26AS statement of the Assessee.

3. Exemptions and deductions claimed in ITR not matching with information uploaded on IT Portal.

4. High value transactions undertaken by assessee not reflected in Tax return filed by the Assessee.



As per the Income Tax Department, for the assessment year 2025–26, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of income tax return filings, with 60.94 lakh returns submitted. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 44.53 lakh, Gujarat with 40.63 lakh, Rajasthan at 30.33 lakh, and West Bengal with 29.31 lakh filings. These five states lead the country in ITR filing volume, reflecting strong taxpayer participation in the ongoing assessment year.



Top 5 States



Maharashtra - 60.94 lakh

Uttar Pradesh - 44.53 lakh

Gujarat - 40.63 lakh

Rajasthan - 30.33 lakh

West Bengal - 29.31 lakh



Penalties for missing deadline



Missing the deadline for filing your Income Tax Return can cost you. As per Section 234F of the Income Tax Act if your total income is more than Rs 5 lakh, you may have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 5,000. For those earning less than Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 1,000.

The fine is charged when you file a belated return after the official due date has passed. The government has fixed a final deadline for filing belated returns. For this assessment year one have until December 31, 2025, to file ITR. After that, it won’t be possible to file return for this year at all.