Use Of Renewable Energy, Solar Rooftops Exemplify Shift Towards Greener Future: Manohar Lal

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said that transitioning from thermal to renewable energy, utilising solar rooftops, and implementing regenerative braking in metros exemplify the shift toward a greener future. CII Indian Green Building Council (CII IGBC), in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), inaugurated the 5th international conference on Green Metro Systems - The Future of Urban Mobility.

Addressing the conference, the minister said, "As humanity progresses, our innovations often clash with nature, bringing both advancement and risk. The rise in global temperatures beyond 1.5°C has become a cause for global concern, prompting nations to unite under agreements like the Paris Accord."

India, too, has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, aligning its growth with sustainability. Urbanisation and industrialisation have increased pollution, but initiatives such as the Delhi Metro have significantly reduced environmental impact, demonstrating that thoughtful infrastructure can drive progress while protecting nature, the minister said.

Energy efficiency and clean power are the need of the hour. Transitioning from thermal to renewable energy, utilising solar rooftops, and implementing regenerative braking in metros exemplify the shift toward a greener future.

Technological advancements, like vertical solar panels and energy-efficient LED systems, pave the way for sustainable urban living. Furthermore, responsible consumption -- whether in air-conditioning usage or minimising wastage -- can have a profound impact on energy conservation, he said.

"When metro started in Delhi, it has saved the national capital. Imagine, if the metro had not been there, Delhi would not have been able to develop this type of mobility system today. Around 70 lakh people are travelling daily in the metro," he said. The minister also noted that the next thing is that the industrial revolution depends on power.

Pollution also occurs in the generation of power because the traditional method is thermal, following which hydro also came. More thermal use will lead to pollution and global warming, he stated. Then the renewable energy came and how the responsibility the Delhi Metro has taken to contribute into the transfer of renewable energy through solar or wind is highly commendable, the minister said.