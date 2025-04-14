Use Of Forensic Science Imperative To Stop Borderless Crimes, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Stating that the central government is trying to make the society crime-free by finding solutions to all challenges using forensic sciences, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that 7 campuses of National Forensic Sciences University have been built across the country and 9 more campuses will be built in another 6 months.

“The use of forensic science is imperative to stop borderless crimes. In the coming decade, India will have the highest conviction rate in the world. It is important to make forensic science a part of the criminal justice system so that no injustice is done to both the accused and the complainant,” said Shah while addressing the All India Forensic Science Summit 2025 organized by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in New Delhi.

“The establishment of 10 more campuses is proposed. There will be no state in the country where there is no campus of National Forensic Sciences University,” said Shah.

Forensics not a new idea in India

The Home Minister said that after its completion, every year 36 thousand diploma and degree holders will pass out from these campuses and strengthen our criminal justice system.

“Forensics is not a new idea in our country. Its detailed description is found in Charak Samhita, Sushruta Samhita and Kautilya's Arthashashtra. Acharya Kautilya has guided the world in detail on topics like toxicology, identification of poison, body language of suspects, and identification of accused based on speech,” said Shah.

Importance Of Forensic: New Criminal Justice System

Union Home Minister said that to strengthen the criminal justice system, the Government of India has brought three new criminal laws in the form of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

“Without forensic science, it is not possible to deliver timely justice and increase the rate of conviction. The entire scenario of crime has changed today. Now criminals use different means of technology, information and communication, due to which crime has now become borderless. Earlier, crime used to happen in a small part of a district, state or country, but now crime has become borderless. Modern crimes now transcend city, state, national, and even international boundaries,” Shah said.

In such a situation, the importance of forensic science has increased a lot, he said.

He further explained that the new laws provide a legal foundation for the use of modern technology and have been designed with a forward-looking approach — incorporating not only current technologies but also anticipating technological developments for the next 100 years.

“PM Modi’s visionary leadership has brought significant transformation to the country’s criminal justice system. A system has been established where neither the accused nor the complainant is subjected to injustice. To ensure this balance, integrating forensic science into the criminal justice process is essential,” he said.

Shah highlighted that the steps taken in 2009 and 2020 to establish the Forensic Science University are not only producing skilled professionals but also paving the way for research across various fields.

“The university has become a trusted institution for forensic analysis in complex cases and has also evolved into a hub for equipping the country’s forensic laboratories with modern technology. The university offers a wide range of programs, including degrees, diplomas, PhD, and research courses. Additionally, it has developed and adopted numerous indigenous technologies and has created toolkits to supply these innovations to police forces across the nation,” Shah said.

Terrorism has been defined in the new laws

He said that terrorism has been defined in the new laws. Voice logs and digital voice mail have also been given a place. Arrangements have also been made in BNSS to give legal basis to audio, video recordings, videography of forensic evidence and digital records in interrogation.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure justice within the stipulated period by setting time limits for the police, prosecution and judicial system. He said that its results have also started coming. In some cases, the rapist was convicted in 23 days and within 100 days the triple murder case was solved and the culprit was punished. This was possible because technical evidence was recognized in the trial,” said Shah.

He said that efforts have also been made to digitize the digital system of the entire country.

100 per cent of police stations computerized

Shah said that today, 100 per cent of police stations in the country have been computerized through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS). “About 14 crore 19 lakh FIRs and their related documents have been made available online along with legacy data. 22 thousand courts have been equipped with the e-court facilities. Data of 2 crore 19 lakh is available through e-prison. Prosecution data of 1 crore 93 lakh cases is available through e-prosecution. 39 lakh forensic evidences are available online through e-forensics. 16 lakh alerts have been generated from this,” the home minister stated.

Stating that fingerprints of 1 crore 53 lakh accused are available in the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), Shah said, “These fingerprints have been shared with every police station. The National Database of Human Trafficking Offenders is also available.”

Shah added that this data is separate right now, but in the next few years, the Home Ministry will hand over this data to the investigating teams using Artificial Intelligence.

He said that then it will become very easy to formulate a strategy to prevent crime, and it will also be very beneficial in controlling crime.

Shah said that there is a need for 30,000 trained professionals to visit every crime scene where the punishment is more than seven years.

He noted that each year, around 36,000 students will graduate from the National Forensic Sciences University, many of whom will go on to work in private forensic laboratories as well.

Understanding between private and government Forensic Science Laboratories

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is working on an agreement between private and government Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs), allowing certain samples received by government FSLs to also be analyzed by private labs. NFSU is advancing into several emerging fields, including drone forensics, smart city forensics, marine forensics, and corporate forensics,” he said.

Shah informed that around 240 foreign students are currently enrolled, and that the university will continue to expand globally in the coming years.

The Home Minister emphasized the need to categorize offenders into habitual criminals, those driven to crime by circumstances, and those who committed crimes out of necessity.

He stressed the importance of providing psychological counseling to such individuals within jails, to encourage them to become responsible citizens.

Shah expressed confidence that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India will be able to develop a robust forensic science-based system for prisoner rehabilitation within the next couple of years.

“A Modus Operandi Bureau has been established, which will play a vital role in controlling crime by analyzing criminal behavior patterns,” he said.