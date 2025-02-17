ETV Bharat / bharat

USD 1.4 Billion Tax Demand: Won't Stop Consignment Of Volkswagen Unit: Customs Dept To HC

Mumbai: The customs department on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it has not, and will not, stop any consignment of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India pursuant to September 2024 show cause notice issued to the German firm seeking USD 1.4 billion in tax. The company last month filed a petition in the HC challenging the notice, terming it as "arbitrary and illegal".

The tax demand notice relates to the firm allegedly importing car parts as individual units rather than as “completely knocked down” (CKD) units, which attract higher import duties.

A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla heard the matter extensively on Monday and said it would continue the hearing on February 20.

The bench questioned what if the company imports all components of the car except one item and then says they are only parts and not a CKD unit.

"You (petitioner) bring in all the components except for one - let's say the gearbox. You would still fall under the parts component and submit import duty at a lower rate. That is just clever tax planning," Justice Colabawalla said.

"Even if you (petitioner company) import all parts in one assignment except the gearbox and engine your argument of individual parts would stand, won't it? Still you won't come under the CKD unit component," he added.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, appearing for the customs department, told the court the central agency under the Ministry of Finance has to date not stopped any consignment of the German automaker and would not do so going forward. The bench accepted the statement.

Senior counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for Skoda Auto Volkswagen, sought for the show cause notice to be quashed, terming it as illegal and arbitrary.

The authorities cannot now demand such an exorbitant amount in 2024 after having cleared the company's bills from 2011 till 2024 wherein tax was paid as per the individual parts component, he argued.