'USAID Funding To India For Voter Turnout:' Ramesh Slams BJP Over Finance Ministry Report, Malviya Hits Back

New Delhi: The raging controversy over USAID funding to India for 'voter turnout' has kicked up a political slugfest, with Congress and BJP taking turns to attack each other over the 'beneficiaries.' Congress called it another 'jumla', accusing the BJP to mislead the nation. BJP on the other hand snapped back, accusing the former of colluding with foreign forces to conspire against the country.

The fresh war of words broke out on Monday as Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh shared the Finance Ministry’s annual report for 2023-24 and stated that the contentious USAID (US Agency for International Development) scheme was engaged in seven projects and this was being done in collaboration with the government.

Ramesh took to X saying, "None other than the Union Finance Ministry has thoroughly exposed the lies of the PM and his jhoot brigade, including his dapper External Affairs Minister.

"As stated in the Finance Ministry's annual report for 2023-24, USAID is currently implementing seven projects in collaboration with the Government of India, with a combined budget of approximately $750 million. Not a single of these projects has to do with voter turnout. ALL of them are with and through the Union Government."

The row erupted in India earlier this month after the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE announced that it had cancelled a $21 million grant to India to boost "voter turnout".

US President Donald Trump also repeatedly claimed that USAID under the previous administration led by Joe Biden had allocated $21 million in funding to India for 'voter turnout', later changing the figure to $18 million, though neither Musk nor Trump provided evidence to support the claim.

BJP leader Amit Malviya countered Ramesh on his remark. In a post on X, he asked, “Why is Congress defending covert interference by foreign donors and organizations linked to George Soros, which seek to destabilize our democracy under the guise of philanthropy?

Again, he wrote, “India’s sovereignty is not up for sale. India’s governance will not be dictated by foreign agents masquerading as benefactors.”

Amid growing political controversy over allegations that USAID attempted to influence Indian elections, the Finance Ministry’s latest annual report clarified that the agency funded seven projects in India worth $750 million during 2023-24, none of which were related to boosting voter turnout. “Currently, seven projects worth approximately USD 750 million are being implemented by USAID in partnership with the Government of India,” the Finance Ministry’s 2023-24 report stated.