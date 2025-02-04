ETV Bharat / bharat

USAID Closure: Experts Warn Of Setbacks For Health, Climate, Development Programmes In India

New Delhi: The closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is likely to have far-reaching consequences for India, with experts warning key programmes in health, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and climate resilience could suffer major setbacks.

One of the experts, however, added India's growing economy may be able to offset some of the immediate fallouts, but other nations such as Sudan, Ukraine and Uganda will suffer more.

The head of an NGO working in the development sector said the USAID exit will have a "huge impact," as the agency has been at the forefront of tackling several issues.

"They have been on the frontier working on TB, maternal health and WASH. They have initiated so many innovative programmes. They created a programme under WASH called Local Development. The impact is going to be huge, even in terms of the nature of intervention," she said, requesting anonymity.

She emphasised that long-term change requires sustained collaboration and leadership, which the USAID provided.

"If you do one thing very well but don't strengthen related areas, you may see short-term gains, but they won't endure. Holistic change needs donors like USAID. They were even providing leadership. We had a sub-grant from them, never a direct grant, but they were running something called Momentum, which was helping in reproductive health. We also work at the grassroots, and we saw the impact it was having on the ground," she added.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut down the agency.

According to the founder of a health sector NGO, USAID grants have already been shrinking in recent years, with the agency focusing more on sustaining existing programmes rather than launching new ones.

"But even that plays an important role," he said. "If these programmes fail or slow down, communities feel demoralised. We cannot afford a failure, and then it becomes very difficult to get a groundswell."

Population Foundation of India Executive Director Poonam Muttreja criticised the decision to close USAID.

"Elon Musk's baseless claim that USAID is a 'criminal organization' is not just absurd', it is dangerous. For decades, USAID has been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, providing life-saving aid to some of the world's most vulnerable populations. Dismissing it with such reckless rhetoric ignores the millions who rely on its programmes and undermines America's credibility as a global leader in development," Muttreja said.

"Some of the world's most vulnerable populations, from Sudan, Ukraine and Uganda to the Ivory Coast, will see maternal and mental health services disrupted or eliminated. Millions of women in Afghanistan, Gaza, Ukraine, and other crisis zones now face uncertainty," she said, adding that the move reinforces a broader U S retreat from international cooperation following its withdrawal from the World Health Organization.