US Warships Showcase Power And Precision At ‘Tiger Triumph 2025’ In Visakhapatnam

File photo of US Warship 'USS Ralph Johnson' ( US Department of Defense )

Visakhapatnam: The United States Navy has deployed two prominent warships, the USS Comstock and the USS Ralph Johnson-144, here in Andhra Pradesh to participate in Tiger Triumph 2025, the fourth edition of the joint Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise.

The unique collaboration marks a crucial step toward strengthening the defence ties between India and the US. The event, being held until March 13, has been witness to the engagement of naval officers from both countries in high-stakes operations, highlighting the vital role these ships play in both combat and disaster relief efforts.

Commanders Byron Stocks and Jack Caesar explained the specialities of the US warships at the Visakhapatnam port and how these ships work and the services they have provided in the past.

US officials explained the navigation, radar system, captain’s chamber, canteen, rooms, and combat departments of these ships.

A joint team of officers and other representatives, both from India and the US, also discussed issues of mutual interest and concern at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

They described the capabilities of the USS Comstock to carry out relief operations during war and disasters, as well as its abilities to operate heavy hovercraft, battle tanks, and combat helicopters.

“This helps to confront enemies with ease using state-of-the-art weapons and attacking them from a long distance,” the officials said.

Special Features of the USS Comstock

Length: 186 metres

Height: 54 metres

Weight: 16,485.47 tonnes

Launched: February 3, 1990

Crew: 400

Apart from participating in wars, it provides adequate support in disasters such as hurricanes. It transports combat helicopters and tankers. The ship has several heavy trucks with bombs.

It operates a hospital. It has X-ray and scanning units. Dental treatments are done here.