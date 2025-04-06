US Warships Showcase Power And Precision At ‘Tiger Triumph 2025’ In Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The United States Navy has deployed two prominent warships, the USS Comstock and the USS Ralph Johnson-144, here in Andhra Pradesh to participate in Tiger Triumph 2025, the fourth edition of the joint Tri-Service India-US Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise.
The unique collaboration marks a crucial step toward strengthening the defence ties between India and the US. The event, being held until March 13, has been witness to the engagement of naval officers from both countries in high-stakes operations, highlighting the vital role these ships play in both combat and disaster relief efforts.
Commanders Byron Stocks and Jack Caesar explained the specialities of the US warships at the Visakhapatnam port and how these ships work and the services they have provided in the past.
US officials explained the navigation, radar system, captain’s chamber, canteen, rooms, and combat departments of these ships.
A joint team of officers and other representatives, both from India and the US, also discussed issues of mutual interest and concern at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).
They described the capabilities of the USS Comstock to carry out relief operations during war and disasters, as well as its abilities to operate heavy hovercraft, battle tanks, and combat helicopters.
“This helps to confront enemies with ease using state-of-the-art weapons and attacking them from a long distance,” the officials said.
Special Features of the USS Comstock
Length: 186 metres
Height: 54 metres
Weight: 16,485.47 tonnes
Launched: February 3, 1990
Crew: 400
Apart from participating in wars, it provides adequate support in disasters such as hurricanes. It transports combat helicopters and tankers. The ship has several heavy trucks with bombs.
It operates a hospital. It has X-ray and scanning units. Dental treatments are done here.
Similarly, officers detailed the operational capabilities of USS Ralph Johnson-144, which is known as a destructive warship in the US Navy. “It has missiles that can destroy targets at sea, in the air, and on land,” said an official.
How Is the USS Ralph Johnson Unique?
Length: 155.6 metres
Displacement: 9,400
Launched: December 2015
Crew: 300
Officers: 45
Missiles: 96
Special features: Known for its ability to repel missile attacks. It can engage long-range targets. It operates launchers.
More About Tiger Triumph 2025
The Tiger Triumph 2025 exercise, which started on the Eastern Seaboard on April 1, is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and for the formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to establish a Combined Coordination Centre (CCC) that would enable rapid and smooth coordination between Indian and US Joint Task Forces (JTF) during exercises and crises and contingencies.
The Indian side is being represented by Indian naval ships like Jalashwa, Gharial, Mumbai and Shakti, besides integral helicopters, landing crafts and other aircraft. The US side is being represented by US Navy ships Comstock and Ralph Johnson.
The Harbour Phase, which started at Visakhapatnam on April 1, will conclude on Monday. It was marked by an opening ceremony, a joint flag parade and media interaction. Training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions also took place.
On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships with troops embarked would sail for a Sea Phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations off Kakinada. The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony on board the US Navy Ship Comstock on Apr 13 at Visakhapatnam.
