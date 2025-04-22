US Vice President Vance To Visit Taj Mahal On April 23

Agra: The Taj Mahal will be closed for five hours on Wednesday (April 23) due to the proposed visit of US Vice President James David Vance and his family. An order on this was issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) late on Monday evening.

Vance will be landing at the Agra Airport on April 23, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be receiving him. From the airport, Vance will head to the ITC Mughal in Agra, and after staying there for a while, will leave for the Taj Complex and visit the adjacent Shilpagram afterwards. He will return to Jaipur in a special plane at noon.

The security agencies have barred the entry of visitors for five hours in the first half. ASI's Superintendent Archaeologist, Dr Rajkumar Patel, said, "Late on Monday evening, an order for no entry of tourists to the Taj Mahal was issued. Tourists will not be allowed for more than five hours during the US Vice President's visit on Wednesday."

On Tuesday, Vance visited the Amber Fort in Jaipur, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children — Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. They departed the luxurious Rambagh Palace Hotel, surrounded by tight security, and reached the UNESCO World Heritage site at around 9.30 am, followed by a red carpet welcome.

As they entered the main courtyard, Jaleb Chowk, two decorated female elephants — Chanda and Mala — greeted them by raising their trunks. The family enjoyed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan. The Amber Fort Palace was closed to the public from noon to make preparations for the Vance family's visit.