US Vice President Vance To Visit India Early Next Week

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their three children, will visit India next week after their visit to Italy.

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their three children, will visit India next week after their visit to Italy.
File Photo: US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance (AP)
By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the first Indian-American Second Lady, are set to visit India early next week. He will see him hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US Vice President will travel to Italy this week and then to India, a spokesperson for Vance told CBS News. US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz had also planned to visit India early next week, but the trip has been postponed, people familiar with the matter said.

The planned visit to India by Vance is taking place amid concerns across the globe over President Donald Trump's policy on tariffs. Vance's visit is likely to be more of a private trip, though it will have official components, the people cited above said.

CBS News said Vance is undertaking a seven-day visit to Italy and India that will begin Thursday. It said Vance will travel to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to participate in ceremonies ahead of Easter Sunday. The Vances are expected to bring their three young children -- Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel -- to India.

The spokesperson said the second family will also travel to Jaipur and Agra, where they are expected to participate in cultural events. In India, Vance will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

