US Vice President Vance Cancels Visit To Jaipur City Palace

Jaipur: The proposed visit of US vice president JD Vance, who is on a four-day India visit, to the City Palace in Jaipur on Wednesday has been cancelled. The Press Information Bureau confirmed this without citing an official reason.

However, it is widely believed that the decision was taken following the macabre terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Following his scheduled visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Vance returned to Jaipur and reached the Taj Rambag Palace in the city. He was scheduled to visit the City Palace at 2.30 pm. According to officials, the Vance family returned to the airport after visiting the Taj Mahal, where they spent around an hour.

City Palace, the residence of the erstwhile royal family, is visited by tourists from the country and abroad. It houses a grand museum. Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari also stays in the palace.

As per the schedule, Vance was to hold a meeting with Rajathan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and commerce minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in City Palace, where he was to have lunch. He is scheduled to depart for the US in a special plane at 6.30 am on April 24.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple in Delhi before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.