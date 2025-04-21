ETV Bharat / bharat

US Vice-President JD Vance Visits Delhi's Akshardham Temple With Wife Usha Vance

New Delhi: US Vice-President James David Vance, popularly known as JD Vance, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Monday, along with his wife, Usha Vance. The couple performed a special puja during their visit. Due to his arrival, security was tightened around the temple premises. JD Vance arrived in a convoy of around 15 vehicles and spent nearly an hour at the temple.

This visit follows a similar one by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who came to the Swaminarayan temple with his wife Akshata Murthy about a year and a half ago and participated in aarti rituals.

Akshardham Temple, dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, attracts thousands of devotees from India and abroad. Although the temple remains closed on Mondays, it is open to the public from 10 am to 6:30 pm on other days.

A Spiritual and Architectural Marvel

Inside the temple, along with Lord Swaminarayan, idols of deities like Lord Shiva, Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, and Radha Rani can also be seen. However, it is primarily a temple dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan, who holds special significance in Hinduism. Swaminarayan temples can be found across the world. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Swaminarayan temple in Dubai.

Temple History and Structure

The Akshardham Temple in Delhi was completed in 2005 and inaugurated by then-President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. It earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 as the world’s largest Hindu temple complex.

Constructed by the Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha under the guidance of Swami Maharaj, the temple was built over five years with the help of more than 11,000 artisans. Spread across 100 acres, the temple is made of pink sandstone and white marble, without the use of steel or concrete. It features 234 intricately carved pillars, 9 domes, 20 shikhars (spires), and over 20,000 statues including those of saints and sages.