ETV Bharat / bharat

US Vice President JD Vance, Family Visit Jaipur's Amber Fort

US VIce President JD Vance with his children visits the historical Amer Fort, in Jaipur on Tuesday ( PTI )

Jaipur: US Vice President J D Vance and his family members on Tuesday morning visited the Amber Fort here, officials said.

Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel -- departed the luxurious Rambagh Palace Hotel, surrounded by tight security, and reached the UNESCO World Heritage site at around 9.30 am. They received a red carpet welcome.

As they entered the main courtyard -- Jaleb Chowk -- two decorated female elephants named Chanda and Mala greeted them by raising their trunks, an official said.

The family enjoyed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, he said.