US Vice President JD Vance, Family Visit Jaipur's Amber Fort

The family enjoyed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan.

US VIce President JD Vance with his children visits the historical Amer Fort, in Jaipur on Tuesday (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 10:44 AM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: US Vice President J D Vance and his family members on Tuesday morning visited the Amber Fort here, officials said.

Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri, their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel -- departed the luxurious Rambagh Palace Hotel, surrounded by tight security, and reached the UNESCO World Heritage site at around 9.30 am. They received a red carpet welcome.

As they entered the main courtyard -- Jaleb Chowk -- two decorated female elephants named Chanda and Mala greeted them by raising their trunks, an official said.

The family enjoyed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, he said.

Vice President Vance walked the red carpet holding his sons, Ewan and Vivek, by the hand, while his wife, Usha Vance, carried their daughter Mirabel. The family appeared captivated by the impressive courtyard and architecture.

The Amber Fort Palace was closed to the public from 12 pm on Monday to make preparations for the Vance family's visit.

Traffic was rerouted to ensure the route from Rambagh Palace Hotel to Amber Fort remained clear and reserved for the VIP movement.

