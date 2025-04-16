ETV Bharat / bharat

US Veep Vance Likely To Drop By Jaipur's Amer Fort During India Visit

The US Air Force has increased their activities in the Jaipur International Airport as a Boeing Globemaster C-17 landed at the airport on Wednesday morning.

A file photo of Amer Fort in Jaipur.
A file photo of Amer Fort in Jaipur. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Updated : April 16, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: During his visit to India from April 21 to 24, US vice-president James David Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort in Jaipur on April 22 and 23. For this purpose, a team of JD US Embassy officials visited the palace on Wednesday in the presence of Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, palace superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak and top police officials.

"US vice-president JD Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort on April 22 and 23. Officials from the US Embassy visited the place for this purpose on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements. The Amer Fort management has also made security arrangements like special surveillance for the proposed visit," Chholak said.

According to information, Vance may also visit Jantar Mantar during his stay in Jaipur.

For the proposed visit, the US Air Force has increased their activities in the Jaipur International Airport. A Boeing Globemaster C-17 landed at the airport on Wednesday morning.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the administration yet. There is also a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may accompany Vance to Jaipur.

Along with Vance, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz will also visit India. The visits of Vance and Waltz are taking place against the backdrop of Trump's policy on tariffs that triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs on all countries except China as nations around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.

The US NSA is visiting India to unveil initiatives for cooperation in areas of high technology, critical minerals and export controls, the sources said.

Though Vance is also likely paying a visit to India along with Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, the duration of his trip is set to be longer than that of Waltz.

Also Read:

  1. US Vice President Vance, NSA Waltz Expected To Visit India From Apr 21
  2. US NSA Michael Waltz Likely To Visit India Next Month To Unveil 'TRUST' Initiatives

Jaipur: During his visit to India from April 21 to 24, US vice-president James David Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort in Jaipur on April 22 and 23. For this purpose, a team of JD US Embassy officials visited the palace on Wednesday in the presence of Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, palace superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak and top police officials.

"US vice-president JD Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort on April 22 and 23. Officials from the US Embassy visited the place for this purpose on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements. The Amer Fort management has also made security arrangements like special surveillance for the proposed visit," Chholak said.

According to information, Vance may also visit Jantar Mantar during his stay in Jaipur.

For the proposed visit, the US Air Force has increased their activities in the Jaipur International Airport. A Boeing Globemaster C-17 landed at the airport on Wednesday morning.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the administration yet. There is also a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may accompany Vance to Jaipur.

Along with Vance, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz will also visit India. The visits of Vance and Waltz are taking place against the backdrop of Trump's policy on tariffs that triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs on all countries except China as nations around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.

The US NSA is visiting India to unveil initiatives for cooperation in areas of high technology, critical minerals and export controls, the sources said.

Though Vance is also likely paying a visit to India along with Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, the duration of his trip is set to be longer than that of Waltz.

Also Read:

  1. US Vice President Vance, NSA Waltz Expected To Visit India From Apr 21
  2. US NSA Michael Waltz Likely To Visit India Next Month To Unveil 'TRUST' Initiatives
Last Updated : April 16, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMER FORT JAIPURPM NARENDRA MODIUS NSA MICHAEL WALTZJAIUPUR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTUS VP JD VANCE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.