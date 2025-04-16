US Veep Vance Likely To Drop By Jaipur's Amer Fort During India Visit

Jaipur: During his visit to India from April 21 to 24, US vice-president James David Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort in Jaipur on April 22 and 23. For this purpose, a team of JD US Embassy officials visited the palace on Wednesday in the presence of Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, palace superintendent Dr Rakesh Chholak and top police officials.
"US vice-president JD Vance is likely to visit the Amer Fort on April 22 and 23. Officials from the US Embassy visited the place for this purpose on Wednesday to inspect the security arrangements. The Amer Fort management has also made security arrangements like special surveillance for the proposed visit," Chholak said.
According to information, Vance may also visit Jantar Mantar during his stay in Jaipur.
For the proposed visit, the US Air Force has increased their activities in the Jaipur International Airport. A Boeing Globemaster C-17 landed at the airport on Wednesday morning.
However, no official confirmation has been made by the administration yet. There is also a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may accompany Vance to Jaipur.
Along with Vance, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz will also visit India. The visits of Vance and Waltz are taking place against the backdrop of Trump's policy on tariffs that triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.
On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs on all countries except China as nations around the world wilted under the impact of the seismic action.
The US NSA is visiting India to unveil initiatives for cooperation in areas of high technology, critical minerals and export controls, the sources said.
Though Vance is also likely paying a visit to India along with Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, the duration of his trip is set to be longer than that of Waltz.
Also Read: