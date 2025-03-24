ETV Bharat / bharat

US Trade Official Begins India Visit Tuesday Days Before Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Kicks In

New Delhi: Brendan Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Tuesday, days before US President Donald Trump's tit-for-tat tariff kicks in.

The senior US trade official is expected to hold talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal besides meeting a number of senior Indian officials.

It is learnt that Indian officials are also hoping to discuss with Lynch the possibility of a waiver for India from the reciprocal tariff temporarily.

It will come into effect on April 2.

The two sides are also expected to hold negotiations to firm up a framework for a bilateral trade pact that would address issues relating to levies and market access.

"Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, will be in India from March 25-29 for meetings with Indian interlocutors as part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions," said a US official.

"This visit reflects the United States' continued commitment to advancing a productive and balanced trade relationship with India.

"We value our ongoing engagement with the Government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing these discussions in a constructive, equitable and forward-looking manner," the official said.

India on Friday said its negotiations with Washington are underway to firm up a framework for a bilateral trade pact that would address issues relating to levies and market access.

India remains engaged with the US Administration at "various levels" to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade agreement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.