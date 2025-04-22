ETV Bharat / bharat

US To Continue Hunt For Perpetrators Of Violence: FBI Director

New Delhi: Amid US Vice President JD Vance’s India visit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday said the hunt for the perpetrators of violence in India and America will continue.

"Harpreet Singh, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States. The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence — no matter where they are," said FBI director Kash Patel.

Vice President Vance, is paying an official visit to India from April 21 to 24. He is accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior members of the US administration.

Hours after Patel announced about the arrest of Harpreet Singh in the US, the office of the Uttar Pradesh director general of police hailed the action, saying, "It is heartening that Harpreet Singh — a designated terrorist involved in plotting targeted attacks on police stations in India and the US — has been apprehended by FBI."

"In a coordinated crackdown, UP STF arrested his close associate Lazar Masih, an active member of the terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International and ISI-backed module, in March 2025," The UP DGP office shared on X.

The UP police claimed to have successfully foiled Masih's plan to execute a terror attack in Prayagraj during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh mela. "UP police continue to forge a formidable bulwark against terrorism through seamless and strategic collaboration with national and international security agencies," it said.