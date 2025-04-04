ETV Bharat / bharat

US Tariffs To Have Small Indirect Impact On India: NITI Member Virmani

US President Donald Trump at the White House during announcement of his tariff policy ( @WhiteHouse )

New Delhi: The US reciprocal tariffs will have a small indirect effect on India given the domestic economy's low dependence on foreign trade, NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani said on Friday.

He further said that in the medium term, the negative factors emanating from the imposition of tariffs would be minimised with the implementation of the first phase of the proposed USA-India Bilateral Trade Agreement.

In the long term, the eminent economist said the final BTA with the US will aim to enhance the potential gains during the next 5 to 10 years.

The US has announced 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.

"This (26 per reciprocal tariffs) will have a small indirect effect on India given our low trade dependence," he said. Virmani explained that the reciprocal tariffs are calculated by a formula which includes US trade deficit with a country and imports from that country.

He said every country is feeling the effect of increased trade policy uncertainty during the last few months, adding "world trade, FDI, investment and GDP growth will all be affected." According to Virmani, in the short-medium term, the impact of differential US tariffs depends on the commodity and the relative tariffs on competitors.

"Very broadly, there are three categories; (a) Exempt goods (e.g. Pharmaceuticals): Little or no effect. (b) Exports in which largest competitors in US market are from EU or LAC: Reduce demand for India, (c) Exports in which closest competitors are from East & S.E. Asia, the demand for India would tend to increase," he said.

Responding to a question on impact of reciprocal tariffs on inflation rate, Virmani said,"Other things unchanged, the effect of US tariffs on any one country X, would be to reduce demand for imports from that country and have a deflationary impact (not inflationary)."

He observed that to the extent to which US imports from many countries are reduced, all these countries would reduce the prices of their exports to other countries, besides the US.

While noting that the direct effect on the rest of the world is therefore deflationary, Virmani said,"Supply-side disruptions can however produce sharp increase in prices of some goods, whose aggregate inflationary impact is difficult to predict at this point."