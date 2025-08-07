Essay Contest 2025

US Tariff Result Of India's Diplomatic Failure: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

He said none of the 11 countries to which India sent delegations, of which he was a member, had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack yet.

A file photo of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over the US administration's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent trade tariff, taking the total count to 50 per cent on India.

Addressing reporters at Kolkata Airport, Banerjee questioned the BJP leadership's role in the issue and alleged that the current situation is a result of international trade policy and diplomatic failures.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, he said, "These questions should be asked by those who have pictures with (US President) Donald Trump. Those who went to Texas and campaigned for Trump, and those for whom Trump came to India. Fifty per cent trade duty has been imposed on India, which will have a serious impact on our economy, affecting exports, especially in three sectors - information and technology, textiles, and the overall goods and services related to them."

On employment count, the TMC general secretary said, it will also be hit. "This is a diplomatic failure, and the government must take immediate action against it. India should deal with it sternly. Those who want to put pressure on India want to belittle India. Why do they have so much power? Suddenly, the government that boasts of a 56-inch chest, despite being in power, is facing the bloodshed of various countries today!" he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Benerjee said, "I have been to five countries as part of a delegation. But so far, none of the 11 countries has condemned the (Pahalgam) incident. However, those who campaigned for Trump and with whom Trump showed closeness, just before Covid-19, can best reply why America imposed the tariff."

"Mamata Banerjee or the Trinamool government never invited Donald Trump or campaigned for him. Trump himself said, 'India's economy is dead.' I disagree, I would say the economy is now in the ICU," he said.

Adding a pinch of sarcasm, he said, "Those who keep talking about restoring Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should be asked what steps have been taken to date. Yesterday (Wednesday), I heard that a forged residence application has been submitted in the name of Donald Trump in Bihar. Maybe, when he comes to vote in the next elections, he will tell why America imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India."

A section of the opposition parties says India's diplomatic relations with the US need to be reviewed anew, while TMC accuses the Central government of playing political drama to cover up its international failures.

