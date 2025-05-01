ETV Bharat / bharat

US Secretary Of State Rubio Speaks With EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif; Urges De-Escalation Of Tensions

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has encouraged both nations to de-escalate tensions.

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has encouraged both nations to de-escalate tensions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
PTI

Published : May 1, 2025

New York/Washington: The US has encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism and urging Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the “unconscionable" Pahalgam terror attack.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the “horrific” terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

In his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam and urged Pakistani officials’ cooperation in investigating "this unconscionable attack."

He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

Rubio and Sharif “reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.”

