ETV Bharat / bharat

US Secretary Of State Rubio Speaks With EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Sharif; Urges De-Escalation Of Tensions

New York/Washington: The US has encouraged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism and urging Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the “unconscionable" Pahalgam terror attack.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the “horrific” terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.