US President Trump Misses Becoming Bihar Resident By A Sliver, Courtesy Alert Govt Officials

Patna: Ever wondered how US President Donald Trump would react to this? Someone tried to turn him into a resident of Bihar, and would have succeeded, but for the alert state government officials.

The officials, quite vigilant these days after a dog, which made headlines as the Dog Babu after receiving a residential certificate in its name, saved Trump from the predicament, and also the country, because 'hell hath no fury like a US President enraged'.

The bizarre incident came to light at the Mohiuddinagar circle office in Samastipur district of Bihar, around 75km east of Patna, on Tuesday, jolting the officials from their humdrum routine.

According to the date reflected in the online application bearing serial number BRCCO/2025/17989735, it was submitted on July 29.

It bore Trump’s photograph and mentioned the names of his parents – Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump – indicating that the applicant had done some research on the person, whom many consider the most powerful on earth.

A cooked-up mobile number and a fake email ID were also a part of it, while the US President's address, instead of the better-known White House in Washington, DC, was given as Ward Number 13 of Hasanpur village under Mohiuddinagar police station and post office area with PIN code 848501 in Patori sub-division of Samastipur.

The officials alerted Mohiuddinagar block development officer (BDO) Navkanj Kumar and circle officer (CO) Brajesh Kumar Dwivedi after receiving the application. The duo investigated the matter and rejected it on August 4, citing the wrong photograph, phone number, Aadhaar number, and address. They also referred the matter to the cyber police station for registering an FIR.

"It seems that such efforts are being made to negatively impact the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. We have referred the matter to the police with recommendations to register a case and conduct further investigations," the officials said in a joint statement.

The online application bearing serial number BRCCO/2025/17989735. (ETV Bharat)

A few government officials were of the view that the mischief-maker could have zeroed in on Trump's name because he has been on a rampage in the global economic and military spheres in recent times, and has been hogging the limelight for it. They were lost for words on what he would have done had he turned into a resident of Bihar.

The police have registered an FIR with regard to the matter and are now searching for the person behind the mischief.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting SIR in the poll-bound state to weed out voters who have passed away, migrated, been listed at multiple places, been missing, or are foreigners who have illegally entered the rolls.

In the draft electoral roll released on August 1, over 65 lakh voters have been deleted, though the ECI has given one month to the people and political parties to register claims and objections. New voters are also being added to the rolls.

Residential certificates are one of the 11 documents that the ECI has demanded from people not listed in the 2003 electoral rolls in the state, to prove their date and place of birth, and residence. The commission is not accepting Aadhaar and Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) as proof under the SIR.

Apart from the now infamously famous case in which a residential certificate was made in the name of one ‘Dog Babu’, a golden retriever and son of Kutta Babu and Kutiya Devi, in Patna and was later cancelled by the administration, attempts have been made for similar documents in the name of ‘Dogesh Babu’, Sonalika Tractor, Airphone, and even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.