ETV Bharat / bharat

US Opens Additional 2,50,000 Visa Appointments For Indian Travellers

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic development, the US embassy in India on Monday announced that it opened an additional 2,50,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers and students.

The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel, which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship. This comes days after Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit to the US for the Quad summit and the 79th UNGA in New York.

The US embassy announced on X (formerly Twitter), stating that "it has already surpassed the number of nonimmigrant visa applications for the second year in a row. Currently, around six million Indians hold nonimmigrant US visas, and the US mission issues thousands of visas daily."

The US Mission in India has already surpassed one million nonimmigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year. "During our student visa season this summer, we continued to process record numbers, and all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of our five consular sections around India. We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses and facilitating tourism", the US embassy and consulates in India said.

More than 1.2 million Indians travelled to the United States till date in 2024, a 35 per cent increase over the same period in 2023. At least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more.

Commenting on the development, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti noted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process and I’m proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.”