ETV Bharat / bharat

US Lawmaker Mary Miller Faces Backlash After Criticising Sikh Prayer In The US House, Sikh Community Seeks Apology

Amritsar: A controversy has erupted after US Republican MP Mary Miller "wrongly" referred to a Sikh leader as a Muslim and made discriminatory and derogatory comments on social media, stating that "America was founded as a Christian nation and Muslims should not be allowed to lead prayer".

Following her remarks, Miller faced severe backlash from across communities. Condemning her statements, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded an apology and termed it an insult to Sikh identity and American democratic values.

The incident took place during a prayer ceremony in the US House of Representatives, where Sikh scholar and granthi Bhai Surinder Singh was invited to offer prayers. The meeting was part of an event marking the 81st Congressional District celebration. Bhai Surinder Singh was invited by New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, following a tradition of involving religious leaders at such events. However, the lawmaker took to social media and criticised the presence of a "Muslim" in the House and said it was inappropriate in a "Christian nation".

SGPC member Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal strongly condemned Miller's statement, and called it disrespectful and ignorant. Speaking to media, Grewal said, "America shares a strong bond with the Sikh community. After the 9/11 attacks, when Sikhs were targeted in hate crimes, the US government supported Sikh identity and took positive steps to protect their rights."

Meanwhile, after the criticism, Miller edited her post and replaced the word "Muslim" with "Sikh" but kept rest of the statements unchanged. Eventually, she deleted the entire post later but did not issue any apology.