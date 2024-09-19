Gastech 2024 Day 2: US-India Energy Collaboration Takes Center Stage

Houston(United States): The second day of 'Gastech 2024', the world’s leading platform for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, and low-carbon solutions, focused on the critical role of innovation and international cooperation in achieving global net-zero goals where key discussions on energy security, low-carbon technologies, and the transformational power of natural gas and LNG in fostering a sustainable energy mix took place.

The Gastech Start-up Competition, held in partnership with the Houston Energy Transition Initiative, allowed emerging companies to present their cutting-edge solutions to industry investors. These innovations aim to revolutionize energy technology, contributing to a more flexible and affordable low-carbon future.

A significant highlight was the participation of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, who emphasized the growing partnership between India and the United States. In a series of posts on X, Puri outlined the progress of US-India energy cooperation, which reached the milestone of $13.6 billion in bilateral hydrocarbon trade in 2023-24, nearly double the figure from five years prior. He noted that the US has now become India’s sixth-largest energy trade partner, with hydrocarbon trade for the first two months of FY 2024-25 alone totalling $2.43 billion.

Puri praised the recent signing of four crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Indian and American energy companies, which promise to enhance sustainable energy development and technological advancements. The partnership is expected to bolster India's energy resilience and drive progress toward a low-carbon future.

During his meetings with industry leaders such as Uniper Energy's CEO Michael Lewis, Puri discussed collaboration in LNG and hydrogen technologies. The focus was on leveraging Uniper’s expertise to meet India’s growing demand for cleaner energy solutions and infrastructure.

The discussions also underscored India's commitment to achieve net zero by 2070, highlighting the importance of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies. Puri met with Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy and Carbon Management at the US Department of Energy, to discuss India's low-carbon transition strategies and explore areas for deeper cooperation in decarbonization.

As Gastech 2024 progresses, it continues to serve as a key forum for fostering international collaboration and innovation in the energy sector.