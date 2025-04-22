ETV Bharat / bharat

US, India Can Accomplish Much More Together: Vance

Addressing an event in Jaipur, US Vice President JD Vance said that both India and the US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement.

Addressing an event in Jaipur, US Vice President JD Vance said that both India and the US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance during delegation-level talks, in Delhi (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called on India to give greater access to its markets, buy more American energy and defence hardware as he outlined the vision for stronger ties between the two countries.

In an address at an event here, Vance said there is much that the US and India can accomplish together in diverse areas, including high technology, defence, trade and energy.

Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities, he said.

The future of the 21st century will be determined by the strength of India and the US, he said.

Trade relations must be based on fairness, Vance said referring to President Donald Trump's policy on trade and tariff.

We want to make a bright new world, he said.

He also said President Trump seeks to rebalance global trade so that the US, with friends like India, can build a better future.

In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship and we can build many military platforms together, he said.

Vance also landed Modi's leadership. "I told Prime Minister Modi last night that he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous," he said. (With PTI Inputs)

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called on India to give greater access to its markets, buy more American energy and defence hardware as he outlined the vision for stronger ties between the two countries.

In an address at an event here, Vance said there is much that the US and India can accomplish together in diverse areas, including high technology, defence, trade and energy.

Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities, he said.

The future of the 21st century will be determined by the strength of India and the US, he said.

Trade relations must be based on fairness, Vance said referring to President Donald Trump's policy on trade and tariff.

We want to make a bright new world, he said.

He also said President Trump seeks to rebalance global trade so that the US, with friends like India, can build a better future.

In defence, our countries enjoy a close relationship and we can build many military platforms together, he said.

Vance also landed Modi's leadership. "I told Prime Minister Modi last night that he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous," he said. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JD VANCE INDIA VISITUS INDIA BILATERAL TRADE AGREEMENTJD VANCE PM MODI MEET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.