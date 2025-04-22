ETV Bharat / bharat

US, India Can Accomplish Much More Together: Vance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance during delegation-level talks, in Delhi ( PTI )

Jaipur: US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday called on India to give greater access to its markets, buy more American energy and defence hardware as he outlined the vision for stronger ties between the two countries.

In an address at an event here, Vance said there is much that the US and India can accomplish together in diverse areas, including high technology, defence, trade and energy.

Both India and US are working towards a bilateral trade agreement based on shared priorities, he said.

The future of the 21st century will be determined by the strength of India and the US, he said.

Trade relations must be based on fairness, Vance said referring to President Donald Trump's policy on trade and tariff.