US Firing: Married Telugu Youth Working at a Dallas Store Shot Dead by an Unknown Assailant

Telugu Youth Killed in US Firing (ETV Bharat)

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) : A married young man hailing from the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh was killed in firing that took place in America. Dasari Gopikrishna, a native of Yazali in Karlapalem Mandal, went to America 9 months ago to study MS.

He worked part-time at a store next to a gas station in Dallas, Texas, to earn enough to meet daily expenses until he gets a job. Two days ago, while Gopikrishna was at the counter, an assailant came directly and fired three rounds at him with a gun. After that, the accused took an item from the store and fled from the scene. Gopikrishna was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Scenes of the assailant firing were recorded on the CCTV cameras. Parents and family members were moved to tears by Gopikrishna's death. The deceased is survived by his wife Pravallika and a half-year-old son Rishit. Efforts are being made to bring the dead body to the native village through TANA Association.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of Dasari Gopikrishna in a post on X platform. He said that steps will be taken to bring the dead body to India. Chandrababu assured that their government would stand by the victim's family and make necessary efforts to bring the mortal remains of the deceased to his native place.

"We came to know that he (Gopikrishna) died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. We have informed the District Collector about this. We want the authorities to make arrangements to bring the dead body to India." - Tirupati Rao, grandfather of Gopikrishna.

"Gopikrishna is working in Dallas. It has been nine months since he went to America. While he was working in the store, the assailant fired three rounds. Gopikrishna collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. We request the authorities to make arrangements to bring the body to India." - Lakshman, uncle of Gopikrishna.