US Embassy Visa Revocation Warning After Indian Woman Caught Shoplifting In Illinois

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India has warned visa holders and applicants, cautioning that crimes such as theft, assault, or burglary committed on American soil could lead to the immediate revocation of a visa and block their future entry into the United States.

The advisory is the fallout of an incident involving an Indian woman's role in shoplifting items worth approximately Rs 1.1 lakh (about $1,300) at a Target store in Illinois. “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas,” the embassy said in a statement posted on X.

The woman allegedly spent over seven hours inside the store and attempted to leave without paying. She was stopped by store staff and later detained by police. A viral video from bodycam footage of the incident reveals the woman, when confronted, offered to pay for the items. Thereafter, she was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

A police officer in the video is heard questioning her, saying, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so.” The woman is seen pleading to be given her an opportunity to pay the amount. The police official, however, ruled out such a possibility.

"I am sorry to bother you. I am not from this country. Please let me pay the money," she insisted. Every time, she stressed paying the money, she was snubbed by a female cop. The woman insisted that she was not running.

The female cop is heard saying, "You are going to be criminally charged." According to US law, theft-related crimes such as larceny, embezzlement, robbery, and burglary fall under both state and federal criminal statutes and can have serious immigration consequences.

The embassy urged all foreign visitors to respect local laws, warning that even a single criminal act can lead to visa cancellation and long-term bans from entering the US.