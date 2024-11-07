ETV Bharat / bharat

JD Vance's Victory Historic, A Telugu Woman Will Serve As Us Second Lady For First Time: Andhra CM

JD Vance along with his wife Usha Vance at an election night watch party ( AP )

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed US Vice President elect-JD Vance’s victory in the presidential election as a historic moment as it will catapult a woman of Telugu heritage, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as the Second Lady of the United States.

Usha is the wife of JD Vance and her family’s ancestral village Vadluru is located near famous Godavari town Tanuku in the lush green West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.

With the Trump-Vance victory on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is set to become America's Second Lady --- the first Indian-American in that role.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to JD Vance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the second lady of the US,” said Naidu in a post on X.