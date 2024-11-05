ETV Bharat / bharat

People Of Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village Eager To See Her Win US Presidential Poll

Tiruvarur: An air of excitement and expectancy pervades the Thulasendrapuram village in the district hoping that Democrat Kamala Harris, current vice president, wins in the US presidential elections.

The villagers have performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in her ancestral village expecting her to trounce former president and Republican Donald Trump, and emerge victorious as Americans vote today to elect their next president.

Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala’s grandfather and former Indian diplomat P V Gopalan. Her mother Shyamala was Gopalan’s daughter.

The village hogged the limelight in August 2020 when Kamala was nominated as the Democrat vice president candidate, and it later celebrated her victory the same year.

Hindu priests perform rituals during special prayers for the victory of Vice President Kamala Harris (PTI)

“Our sincere prayers are for the victory of the daughter of the soil in the election and to become the president of the most influential country in the world,” says councillor Arulmozhi and her spouse T Sudhakar, who have organised a special 'Abishekam' of sandalwood and turmeric, besides a special 'Archanai' to the presiding deity at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple, the family deity of Kamala’s ancestors.