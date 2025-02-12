Chase American Dreams But Legally, Says Green Card Holder From India, Warns Against Donkey Route Entry

Kurukshetra: The deportation of 104 Indians from the US shook almost all who were nurturing dreams to live the rest of their lives on American soil. A reality check of the entire process of deportation and the hardship involved has triggered widespread fear among thousands of families in Haryana, especially in Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal districts, whose loved ones are still in the US without proper documentation, fearing deportation any day.

A Life of Uncertainty

To understand the scheme of things, ETV Bharat spoke with Paramveer Singh, a green card holder from India residing in America for some years now. He explained that since Trump took over, the US administration is strict on illegal immigrants. “Many come without following the due process and start working sans permit. Such people have all the chance of being deported,” he said.

Paramveer said the situation in America is completely different from what is being shown on social media. “The deported include only those who have entered the country illegally. More so because, after reaching the US, these people do not register themselves in the camps meant for illegal entrants to the country. So they are always in the risk of being chased by the government which does not leave any opportunity to crack the whip on them,” he explained.

Paramveer said those with permanent residency too are likely to face deportation if they engage in criminal activities. “No one is out of the radar. Even legal residents are at risk if found guilty of a crime,” he explained. Otherwise the green card holders are safe, he added.

Keeping in mind the rising incidents of crime in the country, the government has been taking steps and this is just one of them.

Legal Loopholes and Hope

Explaining the process the illegal immigrants must follow, Paramveer says people who cross the border through Mexico first need to surrender before the police. They would then be sent to the immigrant camps and cases will be registered against them, their fingerprints taken and an ID provided. “Then one needs to hire a lawyer to fight his or her case to tell the court the reason why they want to take refuge in America. People who go by the law of the land get work permit quickly,” Paramveer further added. Most people cite life threat as a reason to have entered the country illegally. If the court is convinced with the arguments, a work permit is issued in a few weeks. Still the person has to visit the court on a scheduled date at regular intervals and pay a small fine for entering the country without permission, he explained.

“So those who surrender at camps and file for asylum with valid reasons of life threats are given temporary work permits. These people get work permits quickly if their cases are genuine. But those who bypass the camps and live illegally are now under scrutiny,” Paramveer noted.

There is also a rule for illegal immigrants that they have to provide the address of one person in the US, maybe a green card holder, or someone among high tax payers, to vouch for them. But in case, if some illegal immigrant is involved in any crime, the person who vouches for him or her becomes liable, he further stated.

Tighter Border Security

On increased surveillance, Paramveer said that the government is keeping an eye on the Mexico border. There are security forces on the borders and new camps have been set up to catch those entering illegally. “I must tell all those who are thinking of taking the illegal routes, not to get into the muddle. These are too risky now so they must forego the plans to take donkey routes. It is next to impossible,” said Paramveer.

Uncertain Future

The American dream ended in heartbreak for 104 Indians who were sent back to India in pathetic condition aboard a military aircraft. Around 33 from Haryana reached Amritsar shackled and shared their suffering. Not only did they narrate the ‘inhuman’ condition they were deported in but also about the difficult route they took to reach America.

Some also spoke on the huge amount of money - between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 70 lakh - their families spent with the hope that life will change once they reach the US.

As most of the deported are yet to come to terms with reality, their families, neck deep in trouble, battle emotional upheaval alongside financial losses.