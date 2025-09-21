ETV Bharat / bharat

US Decision To Raise H-1B Visa Fees Likely To Hurt US More Than India: GTRI

New Delhi: A decision of the US President Donald Trump to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 per worker is likely to hurt America more than India, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

It said that Indian IT firms already employ 50-80 per cent locals in the US, about 100,000 Americans in total.

"So the measure won't create many new jobs. Instead, it will make hiring Indians on-site costlier than hiring locals," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Explaining further, it said, an IT manager with five years' experience earns USD 120,000-150,000 in the US, versus 40 per cent less on H-1B and 80 per cent less in India.