US Court Lifts Restrictions On Sun Pharma Launching Autoimmune Disorder Drug

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday said a US court has ruled in its favour and vacated a preliminary injunction effective immediately, removing restrictions on it launching LEQSELVI, a drug used to treat autoimmune disorder that causes patchy hair loss.

Sun Pharma has been locked in a patent infringement litigation with Incyte Corporation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib).

On April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument on the company's appeal of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey's decision that previously granted a preliminary injunction delaying the Company's launch of LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) in the US, the company said in a regulatory filing.