US Consul General In Hyderabad Visits Ramoji Film City, Applauds Excellence In Media & Entertainment

Hyderabad: Jennifer Larson, the United States Consul General in Hyderabad, visited the iconic Ramoji Film City (RFC) here on Wednesday as part of a courtesy call.

She was accorded a warm welcome by the senior members of the Ramoji Group of Companies. The Consul General was accompanied by Public Affairs Officer Alexander McLaren and Media Advisor Abdul Samad.

During her visit, Larson held discussions with Ramoji Group's top dignitaries including Chairman Kiron Rao, RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari Ch., and Directors Sahari and Brihathi. The key interactions revolved around the Ramoji group's contributions to India's media and entertainment industries.

The Consul General had a great time on the sets of magnum opus Baahubali as she explored the beauty of the film city. She also visited the media hub which comprises the offices of ETV, ETV Bharat, Eenadu, ETV Bal Bharat, ETV Win, Ramoji Journalism Academy and ETV Plus. At the ETV Bharat office, the US Consul General gained insights into digital media operations.

Jonnalagadda Srinivas, the CEO of ETV Bharat, briefed Larson on the platform's unique and innovative approach to delivering seamless news in 13 different languages across the country.