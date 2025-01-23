US Consul General In Hyderabad Visits Ramoji Film City, Applauds Excellence In Media & Entertainment

Hyderabad: Jennifer Larson, the United States Consul General in Hyderabad, visited the iconic Ramoji Film City (RFC) here on Wednesday as part of a courtesy call.
She was accorded a warm welcome by the senior members of the Ramoji Group of Companies. The Consul General was accompanied by Public Affairs Officer Alexander McLaren and Media Advisor Abdul Samad.
During her visit, Larson held discussions with Ramoji Group's top dignitaries including Chairman Kiron Rao, RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari Ch., and Directors Sahari and Brihathi. The key interactions revolved around the Ramoji group's contributions to India's media and entertainment industries.
The Consul General had a great time on the sets of magnum opus Baahubali as she explored the beauty of the film city. She also visited the media hub which comprises the offices of ETV, ETV Bharat, Eenadu, ETV Bal Bharat, ETV Win, Ramoji Journalism Academy and ETV Plus. At the ETV Bharat office, the US Consul General gained insights into digital media operations.
Jonnalagadda Srinivas, the CEO of ETV Bharat, briefed Larson on the platform's unique and innovative approach to delivering seamless news in 13 different languages across the country.
Consul General Larson, who has over two decades of diplomatic experience, expressed admiration for the Ramoji Group's dedication to excellence in media and their relentless efforts in content dissemination.
Ramoji Film City - World's Largest Studio Complex
Spreading over nearly 2000 acres in Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City was established by Telugu film producer and media baron late Ramoji Rao in 1996.
The Ramoji Film City has been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records because of its capacity to simultaneously host as many as 50 film sets such as models of airport, hospital, railway station, laboratories, Tihar Jail, temples, churches, mosques, man-made ancient caves, British and French residential societies, Mughal and Japanese gardens, among others.
The studio complex houses spectacular film sets, including the grand kingdom of Mahishmati. The film city also features bird sanctuary, adventure activities designed for all ages, fun-filled thrilling rides such as merry-go-rounds, bumper cars, and mini roller coasters, and replicas of wonders like Rio Carnival and the Eiffel Tower.