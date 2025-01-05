ETV Bharat / bharat

US Ambassador Garcetti Praises Chhattisgarh's Growth, Pledges Investment Collaboration

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hands over Nandi, the mount of God Shiva, to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti in Raipur on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti expressed his admiration for the natural beauty and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh during his visit to the state. In a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Garcetti shared that visiting the state had been a long-held dream, which he was delighted to have realised. He praised Chhattisgarh for its peace and beauty, emphasising the state's potential for development and cooperation with the United States.

Garcetti, who had previously read extensively about India's diverse culture, particularly the heritage of Chhattisgarh, remarked on the state's impressive growth and serene environment. "Chhattisgarh is a very beautiful and peaceful state, and I look forward to becoming partners in its development," he stated.

Investment, Development, and Economic Prospects

During the meeting, Garcetti and CM Vishnu Deo Sai engaged in an in-depth discussion about promoting investment in the state, with a focus on key areas like energy, defence, logistics, IT and semiconductors. Garcetti noted that Chhattisgarh is already a surplus state in power generation, which presents vast investment opportunities.

The Chief Minister informed the ambassador about the state's new industrial policy, emphasising that Chhattisgarh is open to global investors. "Large-scale development is underway in all fields, and the cooperation of friendly nations like the United States will be a matter of pride for us," CM Sai stated.

Chhattisgarh’s Vision and Achievements

CM Sai further highlighted Chhattisgarh's mineral wealth, mentioning that the state is the first in India to auction lithium-ion. He also spoke about the government's efforts in promoting inclusive development, noting that 44 per cent of the state is forest area. Sai also shared details about the successful investor meeting held in New Delhi, where MoUs for investments totalling over Rs 50,000 crore were signed.