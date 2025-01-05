US Ambassador Garcetti Praises Chhattisgarh's Growth, Pledges Investment Collaboration

Raipur: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti expressed his admiration for the natural beauty and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh during his visit to the state. In a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Garcetti shared that visiting the state had been a long-held dream, which he was delighted to have realised. He praised Chhattisgarh for its peace and beauty, emphasising the state's potential for development and cooperation with the United States.
Garcetti, who had previously read extensively about India's diverse culture, particularly the heritage of Chhattisgarh, remarked on the state's impressive growth and serene environment. "Chhattisgarh is a very beautiful and peaceful state, and I look forward to becoming partners in its development," he stated.
Investment, Development, and Economic Prospects
During the meeting, Garcetti and CM Vishnu Deo Sai engaged in an in-depth discussion about promoting investment in the state, with a focus on key areas like energy, defence, logistics, IT and semiconductors. Garcetti noted that Chhattisgarh is already a surplus state in power generation, which presents vast investment opportunities.
The Chief Minister informed the ambassador about the state's new industrial policy, emphasising that Chhattisgarh is open to global investors. "Large-scale development is underway in all fields, and the cooperation of friendly nations like the United States will be a matter of pride for us," CM Sai stated.
Chhattisgarh’s Vision and Achievements
CM Sai further highlighted Chhattisgarh's mineral wealth, mentioning that the state is the first in India to auction lithium-ion. He also spoke about the government's efforts in promoting inclusive development, noting that 44 per cent of the state is forest area. Sai also shared details about the successful investor meeting held in New Delhi, where MoUs for investments totalling over Rs 50,000 crore were signed.
The Chief Minister also discussed the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a scheme aimed at empowering women, as well as the Niyad Nellanar and Lon Varratu initiatives for the development of the tribal-dominated Bastar region.
Promising Future for Chhattisgarh
Garcetti praised the changes taking place in the Naxal-affected Bastar region, emphasising the positive impact of the state’s efforts to improve the lives of tribal communities. The Chief Minister shared insights about the Bastar Olympics and other programmes designed to bring about change in the region.
In a lighter moment during the meeting, when asked whether he preferred tea or coffee, Garcetti enthusiastically responded, "I love tea," and CM Sai ensured that he was served the best, along with rasgullas made from jaggery. At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister presented Garcetti with a Chhattisgarhi shawl and Nandi, the mount of God Shiva, as a token of appreciation.
A Shared Vision for Diwali
As the meeting concluded, Garcetti expressed his enthusiasm for future collaboration, adding, "We will celebrate the next Diwali together," symbolising the growing ties between Chhattisgarh and the United States. The US Ambassador also enquired about the Chief Minister's well-being and showed an interest in Hindi cinema and Bhangra, strengthening the cultural bond between both leaders.
The discussions reflected the shared vision of promoting investment, development, and cultural exchange, making Chhattisgarh an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.