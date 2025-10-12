ETV Bharat / bharat

US Values Its Relationship With India: Ambassador-Designate Gor After Meeting PM Modi

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor addresses the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at US Embassy, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The US "values" its relationship with India, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor said on Saturday after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that focused on cooperation in areas of defence, trade and critical minerals.

Gor landed in New Delhi this morning on a six-day visit that came amid continuing strains in the bilateral relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports and a host of other measures taken by the Trump administration that hit Indian interests.

The Ambassador-designate held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before meeting PM Modi. In a post on "X", Modi said he was "glad" to receive Gor. "I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said.

Gor said his meeting with Modi focused on defence, trade, technology and critical minerals, adding President Donald Trump considers Modi as a great leader and personal friend. "We had a great series of meetings including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with external affairs minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Doval," Gor told PTI and two other media outlets.

"We just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi where we discussed bilateral issues including defence, trade and technology," he said "We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both our nations," Gor added. The discussion between the two sides on critical minerals assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of China putting export restrictions on them.

"The US values its relationship with India and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations," Gor said. "President Trump considers Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," Gor said.

The US ambassador-designate said he was confident that the India-US relationship would continue to grow. "It's an honour to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India and I look forward to this very important relationship. And (it will) continue to grow and deepen," he said.