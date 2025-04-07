ETV Bharat / bharat

Urgent Need For Emergency Medicine To Save Mothers And Newborns: Expert

New Delhi: As the World Health Organisation (WHO) kicked off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health coinciding the World Health Day on Monday (April 7), experts from India’s healthcare domain emphasized the role of emergency medicine in saving mothers and newborns.

India accounts for a significant share of global maternal and newborn deaths, highlighting the urgent need for improved emergency care. According to the latest data, India reports approximately 28,000 maternal deaths annually, with a Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 103 per 100,000 live births (2020) —higher in rural areas and among marginalized communities.

“Newborn mortality remains a major concern, with over 500,000 neonatal deaths each year, making India one of the highest contributors to global newborn mortality. The leading causes include postpartum haemorrhage, hypertensive disorders, sepsis, and birth asphyxia, many of which are preventable with timely emergency interventions,” said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee at the International Federation for Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat.

According to Dr Kole, initiatives like the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), and emergency referral transport services (108 ambulance services) have improved access to maternal and neonatal care, gaps persist in emergency obstetric care, trained personnel, and prehospital stabilization.

“Strengthening India’s emergency medicine infrastructure, training frontline responders, and integrating telemedicine solutions can play a transformative role in reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths, aligning with the goals of World Health Day 2025,” he said.