'Urge State Not To Use Power On Peaceful Protestors': Bengal Governor On Today's Nabanna Abhijan Rally

Kolkata (West Bengal): Amid the heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat in the wake of the Nabanna Abhijan Rally, the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday urged the state government to not to use power to stop the "peaceful protesting students."

He further reminded the state government of the verdict of the Supreme Court and said that democracy cannot silence the majority. In a video message, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "In the context of the peaceful protest, announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest by certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protestors. Democracy cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority! Remember that."

The 'Nabanna Abhijan Rally' is called by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organizations which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata. On Monday, the West Bengal Police called the Nabanna Abhijan Rally to reach the Nabanna or State Secretariat "illegal" and dubbed it an attempt to incite widespread unrest in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, ahead of the demonstration, the police deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers were placed to block the roads. In the view of Nabanna Abhiyan, the Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

Earlier on Monday, Additional Commissioner of Police Kolkata, Supratim Sarkar said that they have rejected an application by 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' to hold a rally called 'Nabanna Abhijan' on August 27.

He added that the police rejected their application because the group did not seek formal permission and provided insufficient details. The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.