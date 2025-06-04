ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Urban Flooding Expose Loopholes In India's Smart City Mission

Villagers carry their harvested crop in a country boat after floodwater submerged their paddy fields, at Mayong, in Morigaon district of Assam, Tuesday, June 3, 2025 ( PTI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Managing urban flooding has been a key mandate for smart cities mission. However, the recent flooding in cities like Guwahati, Agartala, Bengaluru, and Itanagar has exposed the poor management of this mandate. Guwahati city in Assam was brought to its knees by urban floods. At least five people were killed in a landslide in Bonda, on the outskirts of the city. Flooding forced schools and colleges to shut on Saturday in Guwahati and Kamrup districts, whereas the Assam government announced a special casual leave for its employees who have to travel to work.

A similar situation was visible in cities like Agartala, Bengaluru, and Itanagar.

Urban resilience sector

As per government data, to deal with the phenomenon of urban flooding in smart cities, 87 projects amounting to Rs 1,005 crore in 35 cities have been implemented under the "urban resilience" sector, including projects pertaining to urban flooding. Additionally, 603 projects have been implemented amounting to approximately Rs 21,182 crore in 97 smart cities for improvement of stormwater drainage.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) documents in possession of ETV Bharat, smart cities have implemented projects including, inter-alia, flood emergency response system in Agartala (Tripura), resolution of urban flooding in Davanagere (Karnataka), monitoring and mitigation of urban floods in Pune (Maharashtra), flood early warning system, Thane (Maharashtra), and flood sensors for monitoring subways in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

Early warning system

"In addition, smart cities like Mangaluru, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar and Kakinada have deployed disaster management, emergency response and early warning systems to monitor waterlogging, present and manage urban flooding, and coordinate disaster management activities through Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC)," the ministry said.

Moreover, MoHUA has issued "The Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) Guidelines 2014" for adoption of the States to address the issues of urban flooding, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Urban Flooding in 2017.

Further, the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization (CPHEEO), MoHUA has also published a Guidance Document on Creation of Rain Water Harvesting Parks. City-specific water management design is taken up at City, State and UT level.

Flooding problem without relying on technology not possible

Prof Jagan Shah, former Director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), said that managing urban flooding and urban resilience are major aspects of the Smart Cities Mission and stormwater draining is a key component of the AMRUT mission.

"The fundamental issue is that we cannot handle the flooding problem without relying on technology. The use of geospatial and digital technology is necessary to address urban flooding but it must be done while we are planning the city or a new area. Once a city has built up, planning is a very different challenge," said Prof Shah, who is presently the CEO of The Infravision Foundation, an advocacy Think Tank.

"Flooding can happen because of a lake or river or even the sea. Throughout history, urban flooding could be avoided by locating cities on high ground, building embankments, etc. Today, cities are not planned as per the terrain and the natural slopes. Early warning systems can help you react to an imminent flood but they cannot solve the problem of poor planning," he said.