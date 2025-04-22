ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC CSE Exam Result 2024 | Aditya Vikram Aggarwal Secures 9th Rank; Abhilash Sundaram Gets 129th Rank

Bahadurgarh: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of the civil services exams 2024. Aditya Vikram Aggarwal, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, secured the 9th rank. Abilash Sundaram, who also hails from Bahadurgarh, secured the 129th rank.

Shakti Dubey has topped the civil services examination 2024. Dubey has done her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Harshita Goyal, a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda, secured the second rank with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Dongre Archit Parag, who has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, stood third in the rank with philosophy as his optional subject.