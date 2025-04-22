ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC CSE Exam Result 2024 | Aditya Vikram Aggarwal Secures 9th Rank; Abhilash Sundaram Gets 129th Rank

The UPSC declared the results of the civil services examination 2024 on Tuesday.

Aditya Vikram Aggarwal Secures 9th Rank; Abhilash Sundaram Gets 129th Rank
Aditya Vikram Aggarwal, who secured 9th rank in civil services exam 2024, celebrates with his kin in Bahadurgarh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bahadurgarh: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of the civil services exams 2024. Aditya Vikram Aggarwal, who hails from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, secured the 9th rank. Abilash Sundaram, who also hails from Bahadurgarh, secured the 129th rank.

Shakti Dubey has topped the civil services examination 2024. Dubey has done her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Harshita Goyal, a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda, secured the second rank with political science and international relations as her optional subject. Dongre Archit Parag, who has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, stood third in the rank with philosophy as his optional subject.

Aditya Vikram Aggarwal's family stays in Sector 2 in Bahadurgah. Aditya achieved success in his fifth attempt. His family is in a jubilant mood after Aditya's success, and they distributed sweets.

Abhilash Sundaram, in his previous attempt, secured the 421st rank. He is the son of S Shyam, Director of Triveni Sangam School. He fulfilled his father's dream by securing a better rank. His family is also in a jubilant mood, and they also celebrated his success.

