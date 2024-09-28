UPSC To Engage Monkey Handlers To Protect Its HQ

New Delhi: Annoyed over the monkey menace, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to engage two monkey handlers, who are specialised in using languor voices to protect its headquarters and staff from the attack of Cercopithecidae.

The Commission has floated tenders to engage two monkey handlers, who will work shift-wise, bids of which will be opened on Monday.

According to a notice issued by UPSC, the monkey handler contractor will provide two monkey handlers including, one for shift I and the other for shift II on a monthly (7 days a week) basis, specialising in the art of using languor voices in the area to ward off monkeys.

The timing for providing the services of monkey handlers will be from 09:30 AM-06:30 PM during working hours (shift I) and slot I from 06:30 PM-11:30 PM and 05:30 AM-09:30 AM under slot II.

The UPSC has also specifically instructed that the monkey handler contractor will ensure that on duty monkey handlers will leave for the day only after his successor/reliever reports for duty.

As per the tender notice, the monkey handlers deployed in UPSC premises will mark his attendance in M&M Section (Monday to Friday) and on Saturday & Sunday/Government holidays he will mark his attendance at Gate No.2 or as advised by UPSC.

"In case the monkey handler contractor fails to provide satisfactory services and is unable to prevent the monkey menace, his services are liable to be terminated," the notice issued by the UPSC said.

It has been stated that the monkey handler contractor or his employee will be responsible to drive away/keep away monkeys from the premises of the UPSC complex, keeping in view the instructions contained in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and amendments there to.

"The monkey handler contractor shall not frequently change his persons deployed in the commission. The mobile numbers of the persons deployed in UPSC by the monkey handler contractor will be circulated to all the sections of the commission so that they can easily contact the monkey handler directly over phone, if his services are required at any point of time. The monkey handler on duty shall respond to the call immediately & assist the concerned officer without delay," the notice said.

The monkey handler contractor will arrange medical aid in case there is any physical injury to the monkey handlers during the period of contract. No additional expenses of any kind would be borne by the commission.

"The commission will not be responsible for any kind of injury to the monkey handler while at work. The engagement of monkey handler contractors will be for a minimum period of one year. During the period of contract, the monkey handler contractor will provide two monkey handlers," the notice stated.

The agency/contractor applying should possess valid Income Tax PAN No. and Aadhar Card. The contractors must have previous experience of providing such services in Government Ministries/Departments or large private/public sector undertakings, for a minimum period of three years.

The contract will be valid for a period of one year and the date of commencement shall be reckoned from the 7th day of issue of Award Letter to successful bidder.

"If the Competent Authority so desires, the contract can be extended for a further period of two years on the same rate, terms and conditions if the performance of the firm/contractor is found to be satisfactory by the commission,” the notice stated.

"The payment will be made on a monthly basis on the production of a bill. The job carried out shall be to the satisfaction of the Commission after getting certification from the Commission. In case of unsatisfactory performance deduction at 10% of the total bill for the said relevant month shall be made. Depending upon the severity of negligence, the Commission reserves the right to blacklist the agency and forfeit its performance security,” the notice stated.