UPSC CSE 2024 Results | Could Not Believe That I Had Topped, Says Shakti Dubey

Prayagraj: Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj topped the Civil Services Exam 2024, the results of which were declared by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

The story of Shakti Dubey is pretty interesting. Her story should be an inspiration for those who fail to clear the exam in their first few attempts. Shakti in her first three attempts did not even clear the preliminary exam. In her fourth attempt, she reached till the stage of the interview. However, a determined Shakti not only passed the exam in her fifth attempt but created history by topping it.

"This was my fifth attempt. I was not able to clear even the preliminary exam in my first three attempts. In my fourth attempt, I cleared the preliminary exam and then also cleared the main. I also gave the interview but I got 12 marks less to make it to the general cut-off. After seeing the result of the Civil Services Exam 2023, I was a bit disappointed, but I started afresh," Shakti told ETV Bharat over the phone.

"When I downloaded the result for the Civil Services Exam, 2024, I saw my name on the first All India Rank. I could not believe it. I also searched whether there was any other candidate by the name of Shakti Dubey. I scanned the entire list and there was no such candidate, then I believed. I called my family members to inform that I had become an officer and topped civil services exam 2024. My mother also did not believe it. When she saw my name on the list, she believed it. My parents are overjoyed and everyone is celebrating my success at home," Shakti said.

According to Shakti, she learned from her mistakes, and did not repeat them. "I kept focus on my studies. I kept studying continuously. Despite my failure, my parents, my brother and sister. "They believed in my abilities and said that I could crack the exam. I did not have any fixed books. This was my biggest mistake. I used to study from multiple resources and so the syllabus becomes huge and one gets scattered. One should keep limited books for preparation and study them time and again. We should keep only the required books, which covers the syllabus," explained Shakti.

She had a word of advise for those who fail. "You get success only when you fail. Not only in UPSC, but you win and lose in every field. It is a big mistake to die by suicide after one fails. We should believe in our parents and not lose hope. Winning and losing is a part of life. If I would have got disappointed, I would not have been able to succeed," she quipped.

She said it does not matter for how many hours one studies for civil services examination. "You study selectively and decide what you want to focus on everyday. Follow this. Whatever you study, memorise. You must clear concepts on topics," she said.

"I belong to a middle-class family and I have seen the condition of women. If I get an opportunity, I will work on gender equality and women empowerment," she added.

Her mother Prema Dubey told ETV Bharat, "Shakti studied in SMC, Ghurpur. She was intelligent in academics, and used to fetch good marks. She did not need guidance. We never asked her to study. I did not believe when her results came, when I saw her name on the cell phone, my joy knew no bounds. She had failed to clear the exam in 2023, at that time time me and her father Devendra Dubey, were disappointed."

"When she reached the interview stage in her fourth attempt, our expectations increased. But she did not get selected and that day, we did not cook food. Shakti told her that it was not her last attempt and assured that she would qualify in her next attempt. She assured us that she had learned from her mistakes and the very next day, she started her studies," Prema recalled.

Shakti's family hails from Baliya. In 2018, Shakti moved to Delhi to prepare for the civil services examination.

Her father Devendra Dubey said that god did not want Shakti in lower rank and wanted her to emerge as a topper. "It is a result of her hard-work that she bagged the first rank. It is for everyone to see her efforts and the result. When she failed to qualify in the last attempt, all of us were disappointed. After she appeared for an interview, we did not have any hope, that she would qualify. She learned from her mistakes and topped the exams," said Devendra.

Ashish Ranjan, Principal SMC, Ghurpur, on his part, said, "She used to always improve herself. When we asked her, what she wanted to become in life, she said IAS officer. She never said she wanted to become a doctor or engineer and fulfilled her dream."