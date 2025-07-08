UPSC Reform Push: AI Integration, Stress Support On Cards, says Chairman Ajay Kumar

New Delhi: In a welcome departure, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is adopting a more student-centric approach aimed at reducing the stress of aspirants. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar unveiled a wide-ranging roadmap of reforms—aimed at reducing stress, enhancing exam transparency, detecting forgery with tech tools, and building inclusive platforms that empower deserving candidates beyond the exam results.



“The UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the most prestigious and competitive examinations in the country. Naturally, the demands are high — the syllabus is vast, the process is multi-staged, and the level of competition is intense. While this rigor ensures the quality of India’s civil services, we are also deeply aware of the emotional and psychological toll it may have on some aspirants," he said.



He said that PRATIBHA Setu, which provides new employment opportunities, is a step in this direction. “Announcing examination dates in advance is yet another step which removes uncertainty and helps students pace their preparations appropriately. The. UPSC call centre, which has recently been started, helps the aspirants to get answers on various administrative issues which may be bothering them,” said Kumar.



He said that the commission also facilitates multi-lingual interaction, reducing stress to people who are not comfortable in English. “We are continuously trying other initiatives to see how the process remains as friendly and predictable for the aspirant. We also urge the family and other support systems around the candidates to provide them support recognizing the competitive nature of the UPSC exams,” he said. Referring to the issue of forgery in UPSC examination, Kumar said, “We view any attempts to forgery or false documents submission seriously and will not hesitate to take strictest action against those found indulging in any form of cheating.”

Emphasis on tech-driven measures

He said that UPSC is proactively adopting modern, technology-driven measures to ensure forgery of documents is detected. “Last month, we started Aadhaar-based authentication for candidates. We are also planning many other technology-based initiatives including identity verification measures, advanced levels of data analytics, security features in answer booklets etc., technology based stronger exam centre vigilance, post-examination integrity checks etc,” he said.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Kumar was the defence secretary before assuming charge as UPSC chairman. He also emphasised on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said that AI has the potential to transform processes across sectors, and UPSC is no exception.

“For instance, in disciplinary cases involving hundreds of pages of documentation, or in promotion matters requiring the review of a decade's worth of performance appraisals, AI can help ease the burden of manually processing large volumes of information. By assisting in such tasks, AI can significantly reduce processing time and enhance efficiency. UPSC will adopt AI thoughtfully—guided by how well it serves our core objectives and the values we uphold,” said Kumar.

Latest initiative

“At UPSC, we believe it's important to lead by example on key issues like sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity. That’s why we started the eco-friendly "No to plastic bottles" initiative—to promote sustainability and send a strong message to everyone who looks up to UPSC,” Dr Kumar said.

In the same spirit, PRATIBHA Setu initiative is a small but meaningful step to support deserving candidates who made it to the final stage of the selection process but couldn’t clear the last hurdle. While this isn’t part of our core responsibilities, UPSC officers have gone the extra mile to help these talented young individuals. It’s also proving helpful to industries and organizations that are constantly in search of bright and capable people, he said.

PRATIBHA SeTU

PRATIBHA stands for Professional Resource And Talent Integration – Bridge for Hiring Aspirants — is a step taken to connect the rich talent pool of UPSC examinees with broader national ecosystems such as industry, academia, startups, and think tanks.

“The core idea behind PRATIBHA SeTU is simple yet powerful. Every year, lakhs of highly capable and knowledgeable candidates appear for UPSC examinations. While only a few make it to the final list due to limited vacancies, many among them demonstrate exceptional merit, discipline, and subject expertise. PRATIBHA SeTU aims to bridge this gap — connecting these talented individuals with sectors that can benefit from their intellect and drive,” said Kumar.

Benefiting key stakeholders

Industry and Startups are constantly looking for individuals with analytical skills, problem-solving capabilities, and resilience — qualities that UPSC aspirants develop through rigorous preparation. PRATIBHA SeTU provides access to this pool, helping companies find talent with a strong foundation in policy, administration, economics, and more.

Kumar said that many UPSC aspirants possess deep insights into governance, law, international relations, and public policy. “This platform enables think tanks to tap into these minds for research, policy formulation, and grassroots-level understanding of governance,” he said. PRATIBHA SeTU also opens avenues for educational and training institutions to identify potential educators, mentors, and researchers from among former aspirants — many of whom bring both academic rigor and real-world awareness.

This platform (PRATIBHA SeTU) reinforces our belief that no talent should go unnoticed. It’s a step towards inclusive development — ensuring that the efforts of thousands of capable individuals are not lost but redirected meaningfully to strengthen various sectors of our country. “In essence, PRATIBHA SeTU is more than a platform — it’s a national talent bridge. It reflects UPSC’s evolving role as not only a premier recruiting body but also a catalyst for national development,” Kumar.

Eco-friendly initiatives

According to Kumar, even small, consistent initiatives like "No to plastic bottles" can make a meaningful contribution to environmental protection. “When we launched this initiative at UPSC, the idea was not only to reduce plastic usage within the organisation but also to set an example. As a prestigious constitutional body, the Union Public Service Commission holds a position of influence — and with that comes responsibility. Our decisions, however small they may seem, carry symbolic and practical weight,” he said.

Kumar said that plastic pollution is one of the most critical environmental challenges of our time. “Single-use plastics, especially bottles, contribute significantly to non-biodegradable waste and marine pollution. By consciously eliminating plastic bottles from our offices, examination centers, and official events, we’re taking a tangible step toward sustainability,” he said.

But beyond the environmental impact, what truly matters is the message it sends — to candidates, staff, and other institutions — that sustainability is not a choice for tomorrow, but a duty today.

“If each individual and institution commits to even small changes, the collective outcome can be transformative. This initiative is part of a broader eco-conscious approach we are gradually embedding into our organizational culture — from digital transformation to reduce paper usage, energy efficiency, and waste management. To protect the environment, we don't always need grand gestures. Sometimes, the most lasting impact comes from consistent, value-driven action — and we are committed to that path,” the UPSC chairman said.

UPSC in LinkedIn

The UPSC has recently activated its LinkedIn account. “We have only activated it. Now the Union Public Service Commission has an official presence on LinkedIn as a step forward in enhancing our engagement with different stakeholders, especially job seekers. The decision to activate UPSC LinkedIn account was guided by a simple but important vision: to make the Commission more accessible, transparent, and connected with the evolving professional and academic ecosystem,” he said.



Generalist approach Vs domain expertise

Kumar said that the Indian civil services have traditionally followed a generalist approach, wherein officers are expected to manage a wide range of responsibilities across departments, regardless of their academic or professional background.

“This model has, over decades, provided the country with a flexible, resilient administrative structure capable of managing diverse challenges, especially in a nation as complex and dynamic as ours,” he said.

However, in today’s increasingly specialized world, we must also acknowledge the need for domain expertise — especially in areas such as cyber security, data analytics, AI and new and emerging technologies which are increasingly impacting policy-making. Effective policy formulation and implementation now demands both subject knowledge and administrative experience, he said.

“Therefore, it is not about choosing one over the other. What we need is a synergistic model — where the strength of generalist officers in governance, coordination, and leadership is complemented by professionals with domain expertise. UPSC is continuously evolving the examination process to ensure that analytical thinking, subject depth, and adaptability are all assessed in a balanced way,” Kumar signed off.